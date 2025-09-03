Users Can Now Trade Credit Spreads, Debit Spreads, Butterflies, Condors, and More

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced the launch of Level 3 Options for margin accounts. Canadian investors now have access to a broader range of U.S. options strategies, including credit spreads, debit spreads, butterflies, condors, iron butterflies, and iron condors. Calendar and diagonal spreads will be introduced in a future update.

Level 3 Options unlock access to advanced options strategy types, enabling users to express views on market direction and volatility, generate income, and manage risk across their portfolios. With support for defined risk and multi-leg strategies, users can capitalize on sideways, bullish, bearish, or volatile market conditions, while maintaining greater control over risk and reward than with basic options trading.

"With our advanced Level 3 Options capabilities, Webull Canada is setting a new standard by expanding access to complex strategies," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "Our mission is to give clients seamless exposure to all areas of the capital markets. By unifying a broad range of products and tools within one platform, we're empowering both active traders and long-term investors to take full control of how they manage their portfolios."

Investors can open a margin account at any time and apply for Options access. All new features are now available on the Webull Canada platform. For more information on Webull Canada and its products, visit Webull.ca .

About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including US and CA stocks, options, cash management, margins, and TFSAs & RRSPs. Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com

Webull Media Contact

Abigail Rush

[email protected]

(212) 999-5585

SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited