Webull Canada Expands Market Access with Launch of 24/5 Overnight Trading

Canadian investors gain access to U.S. equities 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, unlocking real-time access to global market opportunities

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced the launch of 24/5 Overnight Trading, with market data powered by Blue Ocean ATS and Bruce Markets; expanding investing hours for users across Canada.

As demand for around-the-clock market access continues to grow, 24/5 trading enables Webull Canada users to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs beyond traditional market hours. The overnight trading session operates from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. ET, Sunday through Friday, complementing existing pre-market, regular, and after-hours sessions to deliver a continuous investing experience.

"Markets don't wait for the opening bell, and neither should investors," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "With 24/5 trading, we're empowering Canadian investors to react to markets in real time, manage risk more effectively, and take greater control of their investing strategies, whenever opportunity strikes."

Through its integrations with liquidity providers, Webull Canada provides access to overnight trading, enabling investors to respond to earnings announcements, breaking news, and global market developments as they happen.

The introduction of 24/5 Overnight Trading builds on Webull Canada's growing suite of products designed to enhance investor flexibility, including commission-free trading, registered accounts such as TFSA and RRSP, and advanced charting and analytics tools.

Webull's consolidated market data feed brings together real-time insights from Blue Ocean and Bruce Markets – two venues that offer U.S. equities overnight – into a single, unified view on the Webull Canada platform.

24/5 Overnight Trading has launched in beta for select Canada-based customers, with a full rollout to all accounts coming soon.

Webull Canada currently offers level one overnight market data free of charge, with the ability to subscribe to more in-depth data packages. 12,000+ symbols are now available, with more to come. For more information on Webull Canada and its offerings, please visit www.webull.ca.

About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with $0 commission trading, advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets (U.S. & CA stocks, ETFs and Options) and account types (Cash, Margin, TFSA & RRSP). Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at www.ciro.ca and www.cipf.ca. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at www.webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit www.webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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Abigail Rush

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SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited