Canadian investors can now trade U.S. and Canadian equities commission free

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced the launch of zero-commission trading across its platform. Effective immediately, Canadian investors can trade U.S. and Canadian equities without paying commissions.

With the introduction of zero-commission trading, Webull Canada further strengthens its value proposition for both active traders and long-term investors, delivering advanced tools within a cost-efficient structure. Whether investing through a TFSA, RRSP, margin, or cash account, users on the platform can now execute trades without commission costs impacting their returns.

"Every dollar Canadian investors once spent on commissions is now a dollar fully invested in their future." said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "By eliminating commissions, Webull Canada is removing a layer of friction from trading, and delivering on our continued commitment to making capital markets more accessible to Canadian investors."

Webull Canada strives to deliver a premium investing experience with advanced charting tools, complimentary real-time market data, and support for multi-leg options strategies for funded brokerage accounts. For those new to investing, Webull's paper trading feature allows users to practice and refine their strategies without putting capital at risk.

Zero–commission trading is now available to all Webull Canada clients. Regulatory fees, exchange fees and other fees may apply. For more information on Webull Canada and its products, visit www.webull.ca.

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About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including U.S. and CA stocks, options, cash management, margins, and TFSAs & RRSPs. Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at www.circo.ca and www.cipf.ca. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at www.webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit www.webull.ca.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.Webullcorp.com.



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SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited