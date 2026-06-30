Webull Canada to Offer Crypto Trading

CIRO approval expands Webull's ability to provide Canadian investors with diversified investment opportunities through a trusted, regulated platform

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada Crypto, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced it will begin offering cryptocurrency trading following approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, investors demand a trusted and compliant way to access and store cryptocurrency. Through its expansion into digital assets, Webull Canada will provide investors with an additional way to diversify their portfolios while benefiting from the security, transparency, and oversight they expect from a regulated financial institution.

"Receiving approval for crypto trading is an important moment for Webull Canada and reflects our commitment to providing Canadian investors with access to digital assets through a safe and reliable platform," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "Many Canadians are looking for credible access to digital assets, and we look forward to offering investors another way to diversify their portfolios and take more control of their finances through the Webull platform."

The addition of cryptocurrency trading will further expand the various investment opportunities available through Webull in Canada, creating a more streamlined investing experience for clients. Investors will be able to manage funding, portfolio monitoring, reporting, and trading activities all within one ecosystem.

Webull Canada will launch crypto with a low and transparent pricing structure designed to provide investors with straightforward access to digital assets. Beta access for select clients starts soon, ahead of a broader rollout in the coming weeks.

The crypto trading experience on Webull Canada will offer a seamless, 24/7 real-time trading of digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), and more.

For more information on Webull Canada and its offerings, please visit www.webull.ca.

About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with $0 commission trading, advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets (U.S. & CA stocks, ETFs and Options) and account types (Cash, Margin, TFSA & RRSP). Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at www.webull.ca. Crypto asset trading products and services will be offered by Webull Canada Crypto Limited, regulated by CIRO. Crypto assets are not protected by CIPF. CIPF protection may be available for eligible cash held in a crypto trading account, subject to applicable limits and the CIPF Coverage Policy. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at www.ciro.ca and www.cipf.ca. Crypto assets involve significant risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. Please review the applicable crypto asset risk disclosures at www.webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit www.webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited