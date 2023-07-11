Webinar Kickoff Presentation - EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project

Timelines, process, and details - Phase 1

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On 12 and 13 July 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. is hosting their kickoff presentation for participants of the Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project. Participants will be invited to join and participate in the kickoff meeting.

The kickoff meeting will include:

Explanation of the project and project management

How to provide comments, ask questions, or provide updates

Explanation of the five (5) submissions to the EU

Timelines of the four (4) phases

Explanation of the first documents provided to participants

Explanation of the relevant technical elements for phase 1

Deadlines for the first documents

Status of the initial derogations

A look ahead at phase 2

Notes:

Due to confidentiality reasons, the participants will not be visible to one another and will be able to comment and ask questions anonymously during the web meeting. Slides, recording, and phase 1 documentation will be provided to all the participants.

Login information will be provided directly to participants.

If you are looking for peace-of-mind regarding your PFAS uses, this is the project to join.

About Claigan

Claigan is the world leader on PFAS compliance with detailed testing data on hundreds of products. The Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submissions Project will be the most detailed and technical submission to the EU.

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

For further information: For companies looking for more information on Claigan PFAS Submission Project or to join, See our website or contact us at [email protected]