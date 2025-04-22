/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - The Fine Details of the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry/

September 2025 is only 5 months away.

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 23, Claigan will host a webinar to discuss the fine details for the mandatory September reporting to the Canada Plastics Registry. How do you tell linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) from low density polyethylene - since both use the #4 triangle symbol but are reported separately in the plastics registry? What about common cross linked polyethylene (XPLE) wiring which is something different and is reported separately? And, there is no category for polycarbonate, so how do you report it?

Starting September 29, 2025, importers and manufacturers will need to report the plastics used in their products imported, manufactured, and/or sold in Canada during 2024. Phase 1 includes all product packaging, plus plastics in consumer electronics.

Claigan's webinar will break down these details with a touch of humour, offering clear, practical, technical details regarding the plastics registry.

Key topics will include:

Scope of Phase 1

What are the different plastics categories?

Practical examples of different plastics

Listing of what technical data is needed

Listing of what sales data is needed

How to handle poor or missing supplier data

How to merge technical and sales data together

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on April 23.

Webinars - The Fine Details of the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry

Date: 23 April 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Knabi42-Rym0xa9XCEqcnA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J2iCSbCgQza5j67JXbah3w

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

