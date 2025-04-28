Claigan Webinar - Minnesota PFAS Reporting
Apr 28, 2025, 16:57 ET
Updated Minnesota PFAS Reporting Rules
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 7, Claigan will host a webinar to explain the newly released updated Minnesota PFAS reporting requirement. With PFAS reporting due January 1, 2026, the new reporting rules are expected to be the final format.
Minnesota has the most comprehensive PFAS reporting requirement in the US, with more detail and substance than even the US federal EPA PFAS reporting requirements. With that in mind, Claigan has ensured the baseline information of our PFAS testing and consulting projects are structured for Minnesota PFAS reporting.
Claigan's webinar will break down these details with a touch of humour, offering clear, practical advice on the steps companies need to complete to report in Minnesota
Key topics will include:
- January 1 2026 deadline
- Who is in scope
- Reporting fields
- Rules and guidelines on margining similar products
- Reporting examples
- Reporting fees
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on May 7.
Webinars - Minnesota PFAS Reporting
Date: 7 May 2025
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour including Q&A
To Register:
10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b7HtVEwVTvmqMhR41ygwVQ
2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gdjHrcfkSKuLbZlszIq1zg
or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.
