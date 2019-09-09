Webinar - EU SCIP Database Information Requirements

Information requirements of REACH SVHC Database

OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On 18 September 2019, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the new Substances of Concern in articles (products). The webinar will cover in detail the new information requirement of the SCIP database.

Under the Waste Framework Directive, REACH Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) in articles (physical products) need to be submitted in 2021 into the EU SCIP database. The database take the requirements of Article 33 of the REACH Regulation and provides a mandatory platform for submission of the information. Submission of REACH SVHC information into the SCIP database will be mandatory for all products sold in the EU that contain REACH SVHCs in components over 0.1% w/w.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

General requirements and background

Submission requirements

Product identification

REACH SVHC identification

Safe use instructions

Timelines

Mandatory information requirements

Optional information requirements

Conceptual model of the database

Specific examples (example products)

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on September 18 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - EU SCIP Database Information Requirements

Date: 18 September 2019

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

