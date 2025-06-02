/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Where is Restricted Materials Advocacy Needed?/

Critical opportunities for advocacy in 2025

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 4, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present critical opportunities for companies and associations to get involved and advocate around upcoming restricted materials regulations. This webinar will focus on the areas with the most opportunity (and need) for change and rationalization.

Using wisdom and humour - and a lot specifics - Claigan will itemize the specific regulations and consultations where input will make the greatest difference for industry in the years to come. Claigan will focus on rationalizing and clarifying policies so they allow companies to meet the goals of various governments while streamlining the impact on industry and maximizing the advantage to consumers and the environment. Our approach to consultations is, "Good plan. Now let's make it possible."

Key topics will include:

EU Dechlorane Plus and UV-328 POP restrictions

US State level PFAS reporting and restrictions

EU PFAS REACH Restrictions

Canadian Plastics Registry

EU Battery Regulation

China RoHS

Canadian DBDPE and Dechlorane Plus restriction

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on June 4.

Webinars - Opportunities for Advocacy in Restricted Materials in 2025

Date: 4 June 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7IS2QJ2jS9-S_8XV8vYWWw

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U3j35eF6Tzau2MowuomO0g

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. In 2023, Claigan represented industry in the PFAS consultation with the EU, US EPA, and US states Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.