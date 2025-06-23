/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Walkthrough of Plastics Registry Reporting Template - Canadian Federal Plastics Registry Reporting Form/

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 25, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will provide a walkthrough of the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry excel submission form (2024_FPR_DATA_EN_v1). In this webinar, Claigan will preview the various tabs and pull-down menus, explaining each as they go.

By September 29, 2025, importers and producers of consumer plastic packaging and electronics will need to submit their 2024 volumes of each plastic in their products and packaging. By September 29, 2026, importers and producers of a wider range of plastic products (including professional electronics and packaging, apparel, automotive, construction, and agriculture) will need to report their plastics data to the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry. The 2026 deadline will also apply to plastic waste generated by businesses.

Combining technical 'know-how' and humour, Claigan will explain (orally and visually) the different elements of the Federal Plastics Registry reporting form.

Key topics will include:

Overview of required plastics data

Summary of plastics registry submission form

Explanation of plastic products data fields

Explanation of waste disposal data fields

How to collect and summarize plastics data

How to turn corporate plastics data into submission form entries

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on June 25th.

Webinars - Walkthrough of Canadian Plastics Registry Submission Form

Date: 25 June 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CBfFHKD0SfC13hmqORhktA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s2sApMlrSB2FY9BwcevJzA

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leader in Plastics Registry compliance. Claigan has completed plastics registry data for hundreds of consumer and professional products. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.