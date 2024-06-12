Web Summit Vancouver to Succeed Collision Conference in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Web Summit, the global technology events company, announced today that it is launching a new North American flagship event in Vancouver. The first Web Summit in North America, which will take place in Vancouver, Canada in May 2025 and bring together thousands of international entrepreneurs with the brightest minds in tech, unicorn founders, midas investors and global media.

Web Summit Vancouver succeeds Collision in Toronto and continues the company's mission to support and connect the global technology ecosystem. Dubbed "the Olympics of Tech" by Politico, Web Summit runs the largest technology events across the globe, including Web Summit Lisbon, Web Summit Rio, Web Summit Qatar, RISE in Asia, and now Web Summit Vancouver.

"We can't wait to gather the tech world in Vancouver and take over the city next year. Last month I flew to Vancouver to check out the city and meet Mayor Ken Sim and Destination Vancouver. I was so blown away by its beauty and tech scene. It's the perfect place to bring the tech world," said Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit. "Similar to Lisbon, Vancouver and British Columbia might seem like the underdogs at first but the energy and drive to build on an already very fast-growing technology ecosystem blew me away."

The importance of today's announcement was echoed by a consortium of organizations, led by Destination Vancouver, and in partnership with Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), B.C.'s Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI), the City of Vancouver, and tech industry leaders, who helped bring the event to Vancouver.

"PacifiCan is here to champion B.C. as a global hub for innovation and technology, with cutting-edge talent and companies that are poised for international growth," said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan). "Web Summit Vancouver is a transformative opportunity for the region that will create conditions for ongoing growth that will continue for years."

With more than 11,000 tech companies employing more than 220,000 British Columbians, technology is the fastest growing sector in the province. The regional tech sector is growing at twice the rate of the overall economy and Vancouver ranks first in high tech job growth in North America.

"British Columbia has a 30-year track record of creating and advancing world-class technologies and we want to scale up our ability to commercialize innovation and translate these successes into a sustainable competitive advantage for our provincial economy," said the Honourable Brenda Bailey, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI).

The tech sector is a critical pillar of B.C.'s economy and has supported Vancouver's maturation into a global hub for cleantech, life sciences and digital entertainment, including animation, visual effects, games development, and virtual, augmented and extended reality.

The province has the world's largest cluster of computer vision companies and the second-largest concentration (after Silicon Valley) of VR, AR and MR startups. Vancouver has the largest cluster of the leading VFX and animation studios and one of the top video games clusters in the world.

"We knew Vancouver was the right place for Web Summit," said Royce Chwin, President & CEO, Destination Vancouver. "A transformational event of this calibre will continue to build our reputation as an exceptional host city and sharpen Vancouver's global destination competitiveness. And it will be an economic powerhouse – we anticipate that Web Summit Vancouver will generate close $57 million in direct spending and more than $93 million in overall economic impact for BC in its first year."

Web Summit Vancouver is expected to attract a global audience of thousands of tech leaders, start-ups, investors, global partners, policy makers and media annually over the course of the four-day event.

"Vancouver is ready to welcome the world," said Mayor Ken Sim. "We're a young, energetic city full of opportunity. Nowhere is that more obvious than in our thriving tech scene, where we're advancing leading edge technology like virtual reality and augmented reality. Vancouver is attracting highly skilled people from around the world drawn here by our lifestyle, incredible natural surroundings, and the chance to be part of something exciting."

Supporting Quotes

The Honourable Lana Popham

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Government of BC

"B.C. is home to one of the world's largest animation and visual effects clusters, with the second-largest interactive gaming workforce in Canada and a world-leading augmented and virtual reality business community. Hosting Collision in Vancouver for the next three years will not only boost our tech industry and spotlight B.C.'s talent on the global stage, but it will also bring thousands of visitors, providing significant economic benefits for local businesses and supporting our reputation as a top tourist destination."

Craig Lehto

General Manager, Vancouver Convention Centre

"Web Summit is a natural fit for Vancouver, which is why we are thrilled to have been chosen as the host venue. Anticipation for Web Summit Vancouver will only continue to grow from here, as we prepare to host international tech innovators and visionaries to collaborate, inspire, and connect at the Convention Centre."

Peter Cowan

President + CEO, Innovate BC

"British Columbia is one of North America's most exciting and vibrant innovation hubs, and Web Summit Vancouver will be an unprecedented opportunity to highlight our region and impressive tech community on a global stage. Innovate BC looks forward to collaborating across our innovation ecosystem to leverage this platform to create avenues for B.C. companies to be equipped to seize on the global opportunities that come with this flagship tech conference."

Linda Buchanan

Chair, Invest Vancouver Management Board, and Mayor, City of North Vancouver

"Industry leaders across the region have a role to play in amplifying economic opportunities for residents. When Web Summit comes to Metro Vancouver, we will have the opportunity to showcase the region and highlight the advantages we have to offer. This is our opportunity to come together and strengthen our competitive edge in economic development to a global market." said Linda Buchanan, Chair of the Invest Vancouver Management Board.

About Destination Vancouver

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-led destination marketing and management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, BC. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our partners in Vancouver's visitor economy to develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, US, and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do.

Visit www.destinationvancouver.com

About PacifiCan

PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians. PacifiCan's programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Visit Pacific Economic development Canada – Canada.ca

About the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI)

The Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation manages government programs that help support and maintain the strong and diverse economy that British Columbians need for long-term prosperity. It supports the growth of B.C.'s tech sector, champions innovation across the economy, nurtures small businesses, supports economic development throughout the province, and promotes B.C. internationally as a preferred place to invest and do business. Visit the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

