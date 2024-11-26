Destination Vancouver and PavCo estimate that Taylor Swift's three Vancouver shows will have an economic impact of $157 million

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As Taylor Swift's epic, unprecedented, positively unparalleled, The Eras Tour heads to Vancouver for its final three shows, Destination Vancouver and BC Pavillion Corporation (PavCo) estimate that the total economic impact in Vancouver of those three shows will be $157 million.

Of that, $97 million is direct spending on such things as accommodation, food and beverage, retail and transportation—more than 70% of which will be spent by out-of-town visitors. That infusion into local businesses translates into more than $27 million in total tax revenue for all three levels of government.

"The announcement last November that Taylor Swift would play three nights in Vancouver and close out The Eras Tour in our city in December, was exactly the announcement we were hoping for. It's such good news for fans and for our tourism and hospitality sector, particularly since early December is generally a slower time for major events," said Royce Chwin, Destination Vancouver's President & CEO. "We were thrilled for the city and the province, and especially for her masses of local fans."

With upwards of 150,000 enthusiastic Swifties attending the three concerts at BC Place and an estimated 82,000+ room nights booked across the region, there is no doubt that The Eras Tour is an absolute economic powerhouse, and that Vancouver will see the same kind of positive economic benefit that Toronto just experienced for her six incredible shows.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that Vancouver will be the last stop on Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour. This iconic event hasn't just captivated audiences around the world, it has translated into a huge economic boost for every city it has visited, and Vancouver is no exception. With an expected economic impact of $157 million, this is an incredible opportunity for our restaurants, hotels, and local businesses to shine. Vancouver is proud to be a world-class city, and hosting an event of this scale only strengthens our place as a top-tier global destination," said Mayor Ken Sim.

B.C. charities have also been significantly boosted over the last month through donations of tickets and prize packages via PavCo and the BC Place Community Benefit Program. Many registered B.C. charities have been able to auction or raffle these tickets and raise significant funds for their vital causes. The final fundraising total from the BC Place Community Benefit program will be released by PavCo early in the new year.

Community Events

Vancouver is transforming into a Swiftie paradise for The Eras Tour. Whether fans are looking to trade friendship bracelets, sing their hearts out to their favorite hits, or dance the night away, Destination Vancouver's 'Taylor-made Events' calendar (www.vancouversversion.com) is the ultimate guide to all things Taylor Swift that are happening in the city. New events are continuing to be added.

In addition, from November 29 to December 6, there will be 13 Taylor Swift-themed lighting installations illuminating the downtown core. A map of all the locations is at www.Destinationdowntown.co.

Destination Vancouver volunteers will be on hand to assist fans with directions and information over the concert weekend and to hand out special 'Vancouver' friendship bracelets.

"What's most important to everyone involved is that we show Taylor and her fans that Vancouver was the right city to send off The Eras Tour, that everyone was treated well and had an amazing time. We want the tour to end here in the same infectious spirit of joy that it kicked off with in Arizona last year," said Chris May, General Manager, BC Place Stadium.

