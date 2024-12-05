Iconic Gastown Steam Clock Changes its Tune for the First Time Ever and will 'Shake it Off' from December 5 - December 13

Goes live at noon on Thursday, December 5

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - In the 46+ years since its installation on Water Street, the iconic Gastown steam clock has only whistled the Westminster Chimes. But from December 5 to December 13, the steam clock will welcome fans and visitors with chimes that "Shake it Off" and add another element to the 'Swift-couver' excitement.

Everyone is invited to come down and mark the official changeover at noon, Thursday, December 05. Every 15 minutes, and with a longer sequence at the top of the hour, the clock's hours will be extended to 11pm until December 13.

"What started as an April Fools' Day joke we did this year with Destination Vancouver has turned into reality," said Walley Wargolet, Executive Director of the Gastown Business Improvement Society (GBIS). "What a joyful way to be a part of the Taylor takeover in a uniquely Gastown style and to celebrate the last three shows of The Eras Tour."

Ray Saunders, the clock's legendary maker – who sadly passed away on November 23 – was on board as soon as he was approached with the idea.

"Once Ray was in agreement, the City gave us the go-ahead to make it happen," Wargolet added. "He was absolutely charmed with the challenge. Ray loved to go out to the clock and introduce himself to visitors, answer questions and tell his wonderful stories. More than anything, everyone who worked with Ray wanted to do this for him and to thank him."

