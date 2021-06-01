Wearing sunglasses can reduce risk of cataracts: Canadian Ophthalmological Society

Education and tips can help prevent this leading eye disease during Cataract Awareness Month

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians look forward to summer and spending more time outdoors, June is a good time to remind them of the importance of eye protection to maintain clear vision during Cataract Awareness Month. According to the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss, affecting more than 2.5 million Canadians and, if left untreated, can cause blindness.

A major risk factor for developing cataracts is exposure to harmful UV rays over time, which leads to clouding of the lens. This results in hazy or blurry vision that worsens over time, eventually obstructing the ability to see and interfering with a normal lifestyle.

"While cataracts are generally very treatable, the focus should be on prevention to avoid vision loss in the first place and reduce the need for surgery," says Dr. Phil Hooper, Chair of the Council on Advocacy at the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "Wearing sunglasses year round, especially from a young age, will help protect the eyes from UV exposure that leads to increased risk of developing cataracts later in life."

Vision loss happens slowly

Most cataracts are found in people over the age of 60, but changes to the eye start happening around the age of 40, and cataracts can occasionally occur in babies or young children. Loss of transparency develops slowly, causing a gradual and painless decrease in vision. In addition to blurriness, changes experienced can include:

Glare, particularly at night

Frequent changes in your vision prescription

A decrease in colour intensity

A yellowing of images

Improved close-up vision for farsighted people, or reduced distance vision for nearsighted people

Risk factors also include some medications (e.g., steroids), systemic diseases such as diabetes, eye injuries, smoking and close family history of cataracts.

Treatment and prevention

Eyeglasses or contact lenses can usually correct slight vision changes caused by early cataracts, but they cannot sharpen vision once a cataract is severe. Once one has developed, there is no cure except to have the cataract surgically removed.

Canadians can help protect themselves against cataracts by reducing exposure to ultraviolet light by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, not smoking, and ensuring regular eye exams with their eye doctor.

To learn more, visit seethepossibilities.ca .

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents. We work collaboratively with government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health. COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Ophthalmological Society

For further information: Elizabeth Glassen, [email protected], 647.309.0141, BlueSky Communications