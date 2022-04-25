Offering access to competitive mortgage rates is a natural extension of our Wealthica platform which allows users to bring together all of their financial accounts into one online personal dashboard giving a complete and holistic view of all of the components of their wealth.

"We continue to add innovative financial products to the Wealthica platform that we are convinced will help users achieve their financial objectives," stated Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $18 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

