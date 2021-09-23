MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Wealthica, the leading Financial Data Platform in Canada, launches Vezgo, a cryptocurrency API (Application Programming Interface) that addresses the need of Fintech developers for easy connections with crypto institutions across the world.

The Vezgo API is the new "Plaid" of crypto.

For Fintech product developers, Vezgo is designed to make it easier to power your apps with cryptocurrency exchange and wallet data by reducing integration lead times by up to 80% and enabling a quick and efficient integration with crypto.

For the end users, Vezgo connects to any crypto exchange, wallet, protocol or account to retrieve balances, holdings and transactions making it the easiest way for people to connect their crypto accounts to any app.

At launch the Vezgo API already connects with 30+ popular cryptocurrency institutions including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Celsius and many more. Additional connections to other institutions are constantly being added.

Vezgo, the crypto aggregation platform

"Crypto is becoming an increasingly popular and important part of the financial landscape and people's portfolios. We believe that crypto, through our new Vezgo product, is a great opportunity for Wealthica to leverage its experience in connecting and aggregating data from hundreds of financial institutions. " said Simon Boulet, CEO of Wealthica.

"We've onboarded international clients already and we're confident that Vezgo will quickly establish itself as the standard aggregation engine for cryptocurrency institutions, similar to what Plaid is for legacy banks" he added.

Support for new exchanges, wallets and protocols will constantly be added, which means developers will always have the latest connections for their users. Not only that, Vezgo makes every connection return the exact same data formatting, giving the application unmatched reliability and data consistency.

The Vezgo API employs industry leading security practices, with AES-256 encryption, secure cloud infrastructure and compliance with SOC2 Type 2. Vezgo does not get access to, nor stores any private keys.

Use the Vezgo API to connect your users with their crypto institutions today!

About Wealthica & Vezgo :

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors with a complete view of their financial data. It offers investors and financial advisors a dashboard that provides a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $15 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions. Vezgo is designed to complement the powerful aggregation technology behind Wealthica and allows an easy method of connecting crypto institutions to projects and Fintech apps.

For more information, please visit Vezgo.com.

Billy Kawasaki, Head of Product Operations at Wealthica

