MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Wealthica, the best Canadian portfolio tracking app , is thrilled to announce the release of its newly designed mobile application for both iOS and Android devices along with a new subscription plan that offers users unlimited institutional connections. The new app and subscription plan, called Unlimited Connect, makes it easy for Canadians to manage their finances.

Wealthica already provides users with an extensive range of features, including account aggregation, dividend tracking , and portfolio management tools. With the new app and subscription plan, users can now link all of their institutional accounts to their Wealthica dashboard.

Wealthica is a leading platform that provides users with a complete 360० view of their financial life in one place. With these launches, users can now manage their accounts on-the-go, making financial management easier and more convenient.

"We are excited to launch our new Unlimited Connect plan and redesigned mobile application for both iOS and Android devices," said Martin Leclair, CEO of Wealthica. "Our new offerings provide an innovative and modern experience that gives our users a seamless and convenient way to manage their finances."

The new Wealthica mobile application is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store . For more information on the app's features and functionality, please visit the Wealthica website .

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $25 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

Related Links

https://wealthica.com/

https://wealthica.com/developers/

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Billy Kawasaki, General Manager at Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229