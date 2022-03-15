GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is talking with Canadian entrepreneurs on Canada's Podcast.

The Bureau wants to inform Canadian business owners of the important role that the Bureau plays in keeping Canadian businesses working and growing in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

The Competition Bureau helps protect fair competition, which is invaluable for Canadian business owners.

Competitive prices and product choices are vital to consumers and businesses, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Competitive markets play a key role in driving economic recovery and growth, to the benefit of all Canadians.

Listen and view Matthew Boswell , Commissioner of Competition on March 15th by going to https://canadaspodcast.com/matthew-boswell/ Listen and view Anthony Durocher , Deputy Commissioner responsible for the Competition Promotion Branch on March 31st by going to https://canadaspodcast.com/anthony-durocher/ (not available until March 31 st).

The Competition Bureau supports Canadian Entrepreneurs by protecting and promoting healthy competition for big and small companies. These upcoming podcasts have some great information on the role they play, some real-world examples and practical advice for Canadian business owners. Take a listen to Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition and Anthony Durocher, Deputy Commissioner of the Bureau's Competition Promotion Branch. Learn how the Bureau promotes and enforces the Competition Act to protect Canadians from unfair business practices such as anti-competitive practices, deceptive marketing, fake reviews and other conduct that stands in the way of fair competition.

"Canadian businesses of all sizes prosper in a competitive economy. Competition is a key pillar of a fair market economy, and we enforce the Competition Act to protect competition and Canadians. These podcasts will really help Canadian entrepreneurs understand how the Bureau can protect Canadian business owners and promote economic recovery."

To listen, tune in to the Canada's Podcast YouTube channel at https://canadaspodcast.com/matthew-boswell/ or on their website at www.canadaspodcast.com. Or you can go to https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/home to view the podcasts.

About Competition Bureau Canada

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth. The Competition Bureau is active in the Canadian business landscape, protecting Canadians from anti-competitive conduct, deceptive marketing, business collusion and anti-competitive mergers and acquisitions. This focus on fair play makes an important difference to entrepreneurs, especially when it comes to local business growth and investment.

About Canada's Podcast

Canada's Podcast is the number one national podcast in Canada for Entrepreneurs. Canada's Podcast is all about community and connecting with others doing business! We have a national coverage across Canada with many listeners in the United States and globally.

For further information: Competition Bureau Canada: For more information email the Bureau's Media Relations at [email protected]; Canada's Podcast: For more information please contact [email protected] or go to www.canadaspodcast.com.