GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is aware that some landlords and property managers may be engaging with their competitors, including through discussion groups on social media.

While some discussions between competitors may be justified, others could be illegal. Landlords and property managers must understand the difference between conversations that are harmless and conversations that they should steer clear from.

Agreements between landlords to "make the most of the booming rental housing market" or "find ways to ensure that all players benefit from the strong demand equally" raise concerns under the law and could be illegal.

It is illegal for competitors to agree about:

Rental prices, including any increases or surcharges.

The terms of their leases, including amenities and services.

Restricting the housing supply by artificially reducing the availability of rental units.

Engaging in illegal agreements with competitors, such as price-fixing, market allocation, restricting supply, or wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements, is a criminal offence under the Competition Act, with potential prison sentences of up to 14 years and hefty fines at the discretion of the court.

Landlords and property managers can stay on the right side of the law by:

Deciding on their own prices, price increases, surcharges and the terms of leases.

Explaining and negotiating the terms of leases with their tenants only.

The Bureau encourages the reporting of any suspicious activity through the Bureau's Information Centre and online form. Those who believe that the company they work for has entered into an illegal agreement with its competitors can provide information anonymously through the Bureau's Whistleblowing Initiative. Parties that engaged in anticompetitive activity can also come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigations.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses.

