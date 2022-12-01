MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) cordially invites people of all ages to come to the park, from December 23, 2022, to March 5, 2023, to fully embrace the joys of winter – and it's all just a few steps from the subway station! A wide array of free outdoor activities to enjoy at your leisure have been designed by the Parc's staff. The activities include skating, cross-country skiing, winter biking, hiking, on foot or on snowshoes, bird-watching…there really is something for every interest, in a setting which is at times festive and other times, more zen.

In addition to discovering the many facets of the Parc, why not take the opportunity to be introduced to the 7 Principles of the Leave No Trace Program to preserve natural heritage and minimize the impact of our activities on the environment?

New features this winter

The skating path has been redesigned and enhanced to take advantage of the outstanding views of the river and downtown Montréal, along with providing a path that's more tailored to a clientele who are beginners in the activity. This means close to 500 metres of pure skating pleasure for patrons, on a refrigerated pathway which is mechanically maintained all winter long, ensuring an unforgettable experience. The path will be open every day, and it will be lit up at night.

Fat Biking, is returning as an introductory activity, but this time the course has been improved and made more attractive with its striking view of the river. Bike rentals will be available and the public can seize the opportunity to explore a new winter activity.

Biodiversity is unveiled! Take advantage of your trip to the park to not only observe its winter wildlife and plant life, but also to take part in our winter bioblitz, a stunning activity in which naturalists and the general public join forces to conduct a quick biological inventory of a sector of the park.

Explore and enjoy… Even more activities!

The sliding hill will be accessible, easy to climb and, most definitely, loads of fun will be in store!





To warm up

Aquatic Complex

Tunisia Pavilion

…and to replenish

Bistro Sainte-Hélène, furnished terrace

Equipment rental

Skates, cross-country skis, bikes, snowshoes, walking sleds.

Free skates for residents of Montréal aged 17 and under with the rental of adult skates.

Rental schedule

December 23 to January 6



December 24 and 31



(Closed December 25 and January 1) 10 a.m to 6 p.m.



10 a.m to 3 p.m. Weekends from January 7 to March 5 Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spring break week, February 27 to March 3 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information

parcjeandrapeau.com or follow us on social media @parcjeandrapeau

This winter activity offering, implemented by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, is made possible through the participation of the City of Montréal and the Gouvernement du Québec.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

