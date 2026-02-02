The McDonald's x Frank's RedHot® menu launches in restaurants across Canada starting tomorrow, February 3

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, McDonald's Canada is teaming up with the legendary hot sauce brand, Frank's RedHot®, to deliver a menu that's big on flavour and will leave you wanting more. And yes, we really did put it on everything.

Enjoy a bold twist to your favourites with the the McDonald’s x Frank’s RedHot® available on February 3 at participating restaurants. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

This isn't your typical collab. The McDonald's x Frank's RedHot® limited-time menu launching across Canada starting tomorrow, February 3, takes your McDonald's favourites and gives them a bold twist that kicks every meal occasion up a notch - morning, noon, or night. From breakfast sandwiches to dips we're adding some heat to your day, one bite at a time.

What's On the Menu:

Frank's RedHot® Original McCrispy®: Made with tender and juicy 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and Frank's RedHot® Original Thick Sauce and served on a potato bun.

Made with tender and juicy 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and Frank's RedHot® Original Thick Sauce and served on a potato bun. Frank's RedHot® Original McVeggie™: A breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables and seasoning, topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and Frank's RedHot® Original Thick Sauce, served on a toasted sesame bun.

A breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables and seasoning, topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and Frank's RedHot® Original Thick Sauce, served on a toasted sesame bun. Frank's RedHot® Hot Honey Dipping Sauce: A dipping sauce with the sweet taste of honey and the heat of Frank's RedHot® to treat your McNuggets ® to a flavour they've never experienced before.

A dipping sauce with the sweet taste of honey and the heat of Frank's RedHot® to treat your McNuggets to a flavour they've never experienced before. Frank's RedHot® Creamy Garlic McMuffin® lineup: Our signature breakfast sandwiches, but with a creamy, spicy, garlic kick. Frank's RedHot® Creamy Garlic Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin® Frank's RedHot® Creamy Garlic Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin® Frank's RedHot® Creamy Garlic Egg McMuffin® Frank's RedHot® Creamy Garlic Chicken McMuffin®

Our signature breakfast sandwiches, but with a creamy, spicy, garlic kick.

"Our fans love to turn up the flavour, and collaborating with Frank's RedHot® let us do that, McDonald's style" said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "We didn't just add heat; we are celebrating this collaboration across breakfast, dunk-worthy dips, and delicious sandwiches. They say it goes on everything -- but our iconic taste makes 'everything' something special."

But hurry - this iconic collab won't last forever! The McDonald's x Frank's RedHot® menu is available for a limited time at participating restaurants across Canada, through the McDonald's app, or with McDelivery®.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favourite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning and more. Visit https://www.franksredhot.com/en-ca for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavour. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavours to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada