The meal features a new Hockey Hero Burger® along with McDavid, Matthews, Celebrini, Q. Hughes, Makar, Montembeault and Reinhart mini stick collectibles

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - It's a face off like never before! In partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), some of hockey's biggest superstars are joining the lineup at McDonald's restaurants in Canada in a whole new (mini) way.

Score the new McDonald’s NHL® Star Sticks Meal, featuring the Hockey Hero Burger® and one of seven collectible NHL® Star Sticks, available for a limited time at participating Canadian restaurants (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

Launching tomorrow March 3, NHL® Star Sticks are joining McDonald's iconic menu lineup with the purchase of an NHL Star Sticks Meal. Inspired by the success of last year's campaign, McDonald's is bringing back the excitement with a fan favourite burger and hockey collectibles. Featuring seven of the NHL's biggest stars, collecting a piece of hockey history has never been easier – or tastier.

"It's exciting to team up with McDonald's again, and this time around we're giving fans a mini hockey experience," said Connor McDavid.

"The NHL Star Sticks are such a cool way for fans to collect a little piece of the game" said Auston Matthews.

Guests can watch the (mini) face off here.

Fueling Fandom with the NHL Star Sticks Meal

Starting March 3, hockey fans across Canada can get game-day ready with the NHL Star Sticks Meal, available for a limited time while supplies last. Each meal includes:

A choice of entrée: Hockey Hero Burger ® (limited time only), 10-piece Chicken McNuggets ® , Big Mac ® , McVeggie ™ , or Spicy McVeggie ™

(limited time only), 10-piece Chicken McNuggets , Big Mac , McVeggie , or Spicy McVeggie Medium World Famous Fries ™ , made from 100% Canadian potatoes, and a medium fountain drink

, made from 100% Canadian potatoes, and a medium fountain drink An NHL Star Stick featuring some of the NHL's biggest hockey stars

Try it with a Hockey Hero Burger!

Back by popular demand, the Hockey Hero Burger is making its grand return with a fresh take. It's made with three juicy 100% Canadian beef patties, topped with shredded lettuce, crispy hickory-smoked bacon, processed cheese, and mayo-style sauce on a toasted homestyle bun. One bite, and you'll taste why it's dubbed the "hero" of burgers.

Get one of seven NHL Star Sticks with every NHL Star Sticks Meal.

Connor McDavid

Auston Matthews

Macklin Celebrini

Quinn Hughes

Cale Makar

Samuel Montembeault

Sam Reinhart

Long-time fans might remember that McDonald's Canada debuted mini hockey sticks almost 20 years ago - and this new lineup brings that same energy back for a whole new generation.

"The NHL Star Sticks Meal is all about giving fans a chance to own a piece of the game they love – from a lineup of the NHL's biggest stars to a burger that's as iconic as the sport itself," said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "It's a true celebration of hockey culture and as the Official Hamburger of the NHL and NHLPA in Canada, we're excited to bring this to our fans."

The puck drops on March 3 for the NHL Star Sticks Meal at participating McDonald's restaurants across Canada for a limited time while supplies last. Guests can get in on the action by visiting their local McDonald's restaurant, ordering ahead using the McDonald's app, or via McDelivery®.

