This marks the first time in over a decade that McDonald's Canada has publicly committed to a price lock of this kind. The decision underscores the company's dedication to delivering reliable value at a time when Canadians are navigating rising costs. In fact, many Canadians (3 in 5) say that the cost of living is their top concern for 2026*. McDonald's McValue promise is unmatched in the Canadian market today – no limited time offers or minimum purchases – just great value people can depend on, all year long.

Year-Long $5 McValue Meal Pricing – Any Time of Day

Canadians already enjoy millions of McValue Meals every month. And now, the company is offering further savings on these popular meals, with the exact same items and portion sizes. In addition, McValue Meals now includes breakfast offerings, also priced at $5 and available daily until 11 a.m. The McValue Meals can be enjoyed at any of McDonald's Canada's 1,500 restaurants from coast to coast, whether dine-in or Drive-Thru, at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lunch & Dinner McValue ® Meals : McDouble® McValue® Meal, Junior Chicken McValue® Meal and Chicken Snack Wrap McValue® Meal, each served with small fries and a small fountain drink.

® : McDouble® McValue® Meal, Junior Chicken McValue® Meal and Chicken Snack Wrap McValue® Meal, each served with small fries and a small fountain drink. Breakfast McValue® Meals: Sausage McMuffin® McValue® Meal, Sausage McGriddles® McValue® Meal, Breakfast Burrito McValue Meal® and Bagel with Cream Cheese Product McValue® Meal, each served with a hash brown and a small McCafé coffee.

$1 Small McCafé Coffee

In July 2024, despite rising coffee costs, McDonald's Canada introduced $1 small McCafé coffee. During this time, McDonald's restaurants across Canada also reduced the cost of all other coffee sizes by about 30 per cent on average. Today, the company is committing to keeping the price of small McCafé coffee at just $1 for the entire year, with no minimum purchase.

Prices before tax. Not available through delivery. Product availability varies by restaurant.

Annemarie Swijtink, newly appointed President and CEO of McDonald's Canada shares this message to Canadians:

Today, we make a commitment to Canadians: no matter the time of day, every day of the year, you can count on McDonald's for delicious food at a great price.

When we first opened our doors in Canada back in 1967, we began a tradition of serving great-tasting food at an unbeatable value – a tradition that still guides us today.

Together with our local franchisees, who own and operate 90 per cent of all McDonald's Canada restaurants, we're leveraging the size and strength of our Canadian supply chain to keep prices low on McValue Meals and coffee, despite inflation and rising costs, to deliver the dependable value our guests expect from us. In fact, over 80 per cent of the food and paper purchased by McDonald's restaurants in Canada last year came from Canadian suppliers.

To our guests, I want you to know that we are listening. We hear you. That's why we are making this commitment to you – because you have shown us your loyalty over the past 60 years.

This is about more than coupons and discounts. It's always about delivering value for our guests and staying true to who we are – at our core.

*according to an Angus Reid online survey from Nov 26. To Dec. 1, 2025.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada