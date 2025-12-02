Starting December 2, McDonald's Canada is serving up holiday mischief with the Grinchiest Meal, festive menu items, and new must-have mismatched socks!

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

Who's of Canadaville, do be warned.

The Grinch is back at McDonald's, and he's feeling quite scorned.

He's tired of the holidays, he's tired of the cheer.

So he'll make sure no fun is had this year.

He's built a worse box, and even more odd socks.

Replaced all the fries with a Who-Hash surprise.

So if you want to see the Grinch's big reveal…

You can head to McDonald's for the Grinchiest Meal.

The Grinch™ is BACK at McDonald’s Canada with the Grinchiest Meal, festive mischief, and must-have mismatched socks – available starting December 2nd! (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada) The Grinch™ is BACK at McDonald’s Canada with the Grinchiest Meal, festive mischief, and must-have mismatched socks – available starting December 2nd! (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

The Grinch is back with The Grinchiest Meal ever!

After selling-out last December, McDonald's Canada and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are back to offer Canadians the Grinchiest Meal ever available from December 2nd for a limited time while supplies last.

Much to his mischievous delight, The Grinchiest Meal features a choice of a Big Mac®, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, McChicken® sandwich, Spicy Habanero McChicken® sandwich, McVeggie™ sandwich or Spicy McVeggie™ sandwich, paired with a medium Fountain Drink, Who-Hash Bites and a pair of new mismatched socks - perfect for making others green with envy.

Created for potato lovers, the new Who-Hash Bites are golden and crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and deep-fried into bite-sized perfection.

"After seeing how much our guests loved him last year, The Grinch is back at McDonald's, and we couldn't be more excited to bring his mischievous spirit to our holiday menu once again," says Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "With The Grinchiest Meal, we're leaning all the way into the Grinch's playful spirit to create a holiday experience for our guests that's fun, delicious, and full of surprises."

Even more festive menu items to celebrate the season

In addition to The Grinchiest Meal and new seasonal Grinch-themed cup designs for hot beverages, this year's festive menu lineup at participating restaurants also offers:

Grinch™ Happy Meal®: Mealtime with a touch of mischief featuring exclusive Grinch and Max plush toys and matching games

Mealtime with a touch of mischief featuring exclusive Grinch and Max plush toys and matching games Sour Cream 'N Onion Flavoured Dipping Sauce: A cool and creamy sauce, with a savoury sour cream and onion flavour, complete with sprinkles of chives

A cool and creamy sauce, with a savoury sour cream and onion flavour, complete with sprinkles of chives Salted Caramel McFlurry®: A new favourite McFlurry flavour this holiday season, with caramel sauce and a crunchy salted caramel topping, swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve

A new favourite McFlurry flavour this holiday season, with caramel sauce and a crunchy salted caramel topping, swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve Baked Salted Caramel Pie: Unwrap a salted caramel filling in a flaky pastry, baked fresh daily and served warm

Unwrap a salted caramel filling in a flaky pastry, baked fresh daily and served warm New Festive McCafé® Beverages: Get ready to sip on in our newest festive beverage additions: the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Latte made with fresh 100% Canadian milk steamed and frothed, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Oat Cold Brew, served over ice, with smooth and creamy oat beverage, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cream Cold Brew with fresh 100% Canadian cream. Whether you're craving something cozy and warm or refreshingly cool, these drinks deliver the perfect blend of smooth coffee taste and chocolate chip cookie dough sweetness. Made with rich espresso or cold brew and sweetened with chocolate chip cookie dough flavoured syrup, they're a must-try this season!

Visit your nearest McDonald's restaurant or order through the McDonald's app to make this season the Grinchiest yet!

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment and licensing company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com or follow us on Instagram.

TM & © 2024 Dr. Seuss. All rights reserved.

