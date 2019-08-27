We'koqma'q First Nation to improve water infrastructure and expand Steelhead Trout Farm

WE'KOQMA'Q FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NS, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations to support infrastructure improvements and community-driven economic development projects that will help build healthier, more sustainable communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, visited We'koqma'q First Nation and announced upgrades to the community's water infrastructure and funding support for the expansion of the Steelhead Trout Farm.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided $2 million for the community's water system upgrades which include 1300 metres of water main replacement and the design and construction of a second well.

The expansion of the Steelhead Trout Farm is providing dozens of full-time jobs, on-the-job training for community members, and increased revenue for the community-led business. ISC invested nearly $426,000, through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program for this project.

Quotes

"We'koqma'q First Nation's Steelhead Trout Farm expansion and upgrades to their water system will deliver economic benefits and clean and safe drinking water for community members. We're proud to partner with communities and make the investments that will help grow the local economy, and improve quality of life."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are pleased and appreciative of the funding received from the Indigenous Services Canada for the water system upgrades and the expansion of our trout farm. These community projects would not be possible without the support of the federal government. We thank Minister O'Regan for visiting our community today to see first hand the projects that have created so many jobs and increased our own-source revenues."

Chief Roderick Googoo

We'koqma'q First Nation

Quick Facts

We'koqma'q First Nation is located in Whycocomagh , a community about 50 kilometres north of Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia . It has a total registered population of 1,018 people, with approximately 901 people living on the reserve.

, a community about 50 kilometres north of . It has a total registered population of 1,018 people, with approximately 901 people living on the reserve. There are currently no long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves in Atlantic Canada .

. The Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) provides project-based funding to First Nations and Inuit communities for a range of activities to support the pursuit of economic opportunities, including projects such as feasibility studies, business plans, the establishment of community-owned businesses, and the construction of economic infrastructure.

