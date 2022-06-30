CED grants $145,500 to the Ville de Waterville to renovate its outdoor spaces.

WATERVILLE, QC, June 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as municipal parks are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $145,500 to the Ville de Waterville under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to support a major revitalization of Parc Huntingville.

This project, valued at $246,000, aims to completely upgrade the facilities and equipment in the park, which was built in the 1970s.

The project consists of rejuvenating this magnificent park, while making it more accessible to people with limited mobility. CED's assistance will focus on purchasing and installing fixed street furniture in the picnic area and playground modules. The contribution will also be used to construct a trail that will enable visitors to better appreciate the tranquillity and view out over the Rivière au Saumon, as well as overhaul the ball diamond used by many leagues. Lastly, some of the improvements will also make it possible to hold new events in the park.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"By revamping Parc Huntingville with new furniture and play structures, the Ville de Waterville is enhancing its citizens' quality of life, promoting social inclusion, and dynamizing the community."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Thanks to our government's support, the Ville de Waterville will be able to provide quality spaces for its citizens and many visitors to come together. This assistance reflects our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities of all sizes in all of Quebec's regions. Congratulations on this engaging project, and I look forward to seeing you out enjoying the fresh air in the Estrie region this summer!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We had been seeking funding for this project for some time. CED's Canada Community Revitalization Fund shared exactly the same objectives we had for this project. Most of the equipment in the park had reached the end of its useful life. Thanks to this major financial assistance, we will be able to give the park a real facelift in one go! Our citizens have been awaiting this moment for some time now and, with the pandemic, pressure to access high-quality, attractive outdoor recreational spaces became very high. Through our actions, I have no doubt that our citizens will once again be charmed by this magnificent spot, as will all the visitors passing through who take the time to discover it."

Nathalie Dupuis, Mayor of Waterville

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

