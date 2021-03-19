Waterloo Airport Runway Project -- Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed Waterloo Airport Runway Project, located in Breslau, Ontario.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent, the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Virtual Information Sessions will be held during this comment period.

Written comments, in either official language, will be accepted until April 18, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 81452). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

As next steps in the process, the proponent will provide the Agency with a detailed project description, which will include a response to the summary of issues. Taking into consideration the information submitted by the proponent, as well as comments received during the public comment period and other relevant information, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the proposed project. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

