WATERFORD, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Built in 1989, the Norfolk County Public Library, Waterford Branch is getting some green revisions after an investment of over $300,000 from the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. This project will significantly contribute to reduced operating costs and environmental impact.

This project will replace the library's windows, making them more insulative. The current HVAC system will be replaced with a high-efficiency heat pump system that will also have an energy recovery feature. As well, the interior lighting will be upgraded with LED fixtures and an energy efficient control panel.

The project will install a 10 kilo-Watt array of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) panels and a 13 kilo-Watt-hours battery storage system. The array will not only help offset the library's energy requirements but will also help ensure the Waterford branch continues to operate in a power outage.

These upgrades will reduce the library's annual fuel costs significantly, supporting greater savings that can be reinvested in programs or acquiring new material for the library.

"Libraries are places where everyone in a community can come together, learn, and enjoy everything that they have to offer. I am proud that we could support this project to help ensure that the library can continue serving Waterford for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in sustainable infrastructure for our community spaces, like the Norfolk County Public Library, Waterford Branch, ensures that we are creating a greener, more resilient future for all residents. These upgrades will not only reduce our environmental footprint but also enhance the quality of services and resources available to everyone in Waterford, all while delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies."

Her Worship Amy Martin, Mayor of Norfolk County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $300,960 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Norfolk County is contributing $75,240 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Norfolk County is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 69.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 16 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

