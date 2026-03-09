GATINEAU, QC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) is giving fraudsters powerful new tools to deceive. Scammers are using AI to impersonate government officials, politicians, and other high-profile leaders with a level of realism that's harder than ever to spot.

These impersonation tactics are used to steal money, collect personal information, install malware, and spread false information.

Watch out for the most common ways fraudsters use AI to impersonate government officials:

Deepfake impersonations

Deepfakes are realistic-looking fake images, videos, or audio impersonating real people. Government officials, like the Prime Minister and other leaders are being impersonated to make it seem like they are urging action, or promoting products, investments, or giveaways.

If you see a video of a public figure promoting something they don't normally do, encouraging you to act immediately or buy something, it might be a deepfake. Look closely for visual and audio red flags:

Images: Missing or misplaced body parts, incorrect lighting, overly smooth skin or clothing, blurred backgrounds, or watermarks indicating AI use.

Missing or misplaced body parts, incorrect lighting, overly smooth skin or clothing, blurred backgrounds, or watermarks indicating AI use. Videos: Unnatural movements, people who don't blink, inconsistent lighting, strange shadows or flickers, and voices that sound flat, choppy, or include odd background noise.

Unnatural movements, people who don't blink, inconsistent lighting, strange shadows or flickers, and voices that sound flat, choppy, or include odd background noise. Audio: Robotic or unnatural speech patterns, choppy delivery, or unusual background sounds.

Fake government websites

AI tools make spoofing government websites easier than ever for fraudsters - no advanced design skills required.

Fraudsters may even use the Canadian flag or official-looking symbols to make a site look like a real government website.

Protect yourself:

Check URLs carefully. Fake websites often use: Extra words Unusual endings for government sites (examples: .info, .net, .org, .com ) Extra characters or odd abbreviations Slightly rearranged letters to trick you

Avoid visiting websites by clicking links in unexpected messages. Type the official website address into your browser instead.

Fake calls and smishing

Fraudsters use voice cloning and AI-generated messages to impersonate government officials. These messages might sound like someone is promoting a program, an investment, refunds, or enforcement actions.

Be cautious of:

Unexpected calls or texts claiming to be from politicians or government departments

Urgent messages pushing you to act quickly

Requests to click links, send money, or share personal information

Messages that sound like official announcements, policy updates, or marketing offers

If something feels off or too good to be true, stop and verify through official channels before acting.

If you believe you've come across a government impersonation, report it to the Competition Bureau or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

