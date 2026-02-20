The initial investigation began with a focus on the Canadian Real Estate Association

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to gather information from Greater Vancouver REALTORS® and advance its ongoing investigation into real estate commission rules in Canada.

Commission rules dictate how real estate agents are paid, who pays them, and how those payments must be disclosed on Multiple Listing Service (MLS) systems.

The Bureau is investigating whether the commission rules of the Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) may contravene the abuse of dominance or other civil provisions of the Competition Act.

When the investigation began in 2024, the Bureau was focused on examining CREA policies. These included how commission rules may impact competition among real estate agents. Under these rules, the seller's agent must offer compensation to the buyer's agent when a property is listed on an MLS system.

The Bureau has now expanded the scope of its investigation to examine how GVR enforces the commission rules in the geographic market of Greater Vancouver.

The Bureau requires more information to determine whether these rules:

Discourage buyers' agents from competing by offering lower commission rates or alternative pricing models;

Encourage "steering", a practice where agents are motivated to steer buyers toward homes that offer higher commissions; and

Affect competition in other ways, which could result in higher costs for both buyers and sellers.

The order, granted by the Federal Court, requires GVR to produce records and information relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

Quick facts

CREA is a national trade association of real estate agents, real estate boards, and provincial and territorial associations.

The Greater Vancouver REALTORS ® (formerly the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver) is one of CREA's largest member boards representing over 15,000 real estate professionals across the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

(formerly the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver) is one of CREA's largest member boards representing over 15,000 real estate professionals across the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. MLS systems consist of databases containing real estate listings.

CREA establishes rules for how real estate boards and associations run their MLS systems, including how commission offers must be communicated. When a real estate agent becomes a member of GVR, they also become a member of CREA. As such, members of GVR agree to be bound by CREA's rules, including rules relating to commissions.

In 2024, the Bureau obtained a first court order related to this investigation into real estate commission rules.

The abuse of dominance provisions of the Competition Act prohibit a dominant firm from engaging in anti-competitive acts or conduct that has the effect of preventing or lessening competition in a market.

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]