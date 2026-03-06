Canadians lost over $704 million to fraud in 2025

GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Fraud is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada, but it often goes unnoticed and unreported - hidden behind convincing technology or in everyday online interactions, or crossing international borders.

Data from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) shows that Canadians lost over $704 million to fraud in 2025, with reported losses since 2022 now surpassing $2.4 billion. These losses represent only a fraction of the harm, because only 5% to 10% of frauds are reported.

This March, the Competition Bureau, the CAFC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are teaming up again for the 22nd edition of Fraud Prevention Month (FPM) to equip Canadians with the tools to recognize, reject, and report fraud.

The Fraud Prevention Forum partners each bring unique expertise in detecting and preventing different types of fraud, from investment scams and identity theft to romance scams, government official impersonation and more.

By working together, partners are helping Canadians stay protected and encouraging more people to report fraud.

Every year, over 80 organizations across Canada work together to ensure that fraud prevention is top of mind for consumers and businesses. This March, Canadians can join the fight by using #FPM2026 to stay informed about the latest news on fraud.

Quotes

"AI has armed fraudsters with powerful tools to create highly convincing impersonations and deceptive marketing schemes. Canadians must stay vigilant. When people report fraud, they're not just protecting themselves, they're helping stop it."

Jeanne Pratt, Acting Commissioner of Competition

"Most Canadians have encountered fraud in some form, whether as a victim themselves, as part of a business, or as a witness to another's experience. Fraud Prevention Month is about bringing these stories together, not only to understand the full scope of the problem, but also to empower Canadians to fight back. Follow along this month to learn more about the latest fraud trends, how to protect yourself and where you can report."

Marie-Claude Dandenault, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick facts

In 2025, the top three most reported types of fraud were identity fraud , investment fraud and service fraud – all designed to get you to pay or give away sensitive information like your social insurance number, passwords or banking details. The top three frauds reported with the highest financial impacts were investment fraud , romance fraud , and job fraud .

were identity , investment and service – all designed to get you to pay or give away sensitive information like your social insurance number, passwords or banking details. The top three frauds reported with the highest financial impacts were investment , romance , and job . If you or someone you know has experienced a fraud , contact your local police and report online at the Report Cybercrime and Fraud website or toll-free at 1-888-495-8501. You should still report the incident even if there was no financial loss.

, contact your local police and report online at the Report Cybercrime and website or toll-free at 1-888-495-8501. You should still report the incident even if there was no financial loss. If you have information about deceptive marketing practices, report it to the Competition Bureau. Your reports are essential to identify links, catch criminals, and prevent further fraud .

. The CAFC is jointly managed by the RCMP, the Competition Bureau and the Ontario Provincial Police.

