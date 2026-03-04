Competition Bureau's abuse of dominance litigation against Google continues

GATINEAU, QC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Acting Commissioner of Competition, Jeanne Pratt, issued a statement following the Competition Tribunal's ruling to dismiss Google's constitutional challenge.

"We welcome the Competition Tribunal's decision on this matter, which dismissed Google's allegation that a constitutional right was breached. The Tribunal's decision reinforces its clear authority to order administrative monetary penalties to promote compliance and deter anti-competitive behaviour.

"Our case against Google continues. We continue to stand by our investigative findings that, through its anti-competitive conduct, Google has been able to entrench its dominance, prevent rivals from competing, inhibit innovation, inflate advertising costs and reduce publishers' revenues. The final decision in this matter, including any penalties, rests with the Competition Tribunal."

Quick facts

In November 2024, the Bureau filed an application to sue Google for anti-competitive conduct in online advertising in Canada. Our investigation found that Google abused its dominant position as the largest provider of ad tech tools across the Canadian supply chain.

On February 14, 2025, Google filed their notice of constitutional question with the Competition Tribunal.

On June 4, 2025, the Bureau filed its notice of motion to strike the constitutional question with the Competition Tribunal.

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]