Waste Reduction Week continues: Tim Hortons® announces new commitment to reduce the use of plastics with paper-based wrappers for sandwiches and bagels

These paper-based wrappers, which will roll out in early 2021, will eliminate plastic-lined wrappers and are fully recyclable, resulting in reducing an estimated 460 tonnes of plastic over the next year and 17 per cent less paper in our wrappers annually.





This announcement builds on last week's news that Tim Hortons is in the process of transitioning to paper straws, which will eliminate around 300 million plastic straws from restaurants in Canada over the next year.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is taking another significant step toward cutting its use of plastics by preparing to rollout new paper-based wrappers for sandwiches and bagels that are fully recyclable, while also cutting the use of paper by 17 per cent annually.

The new packaging, expected to be in restaurants in January, is estimated to reduce more than 460 tonnes of plastics over the next year.

"Last week we announced that our shift to paper straws will eliminate an astounding 300 million plastic straws from restaurants each year. I'm really proud that our new paper-based wrappers for sandwiches and bagels will also represent a huge step forward in our mission to reduce the use of plastics," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer.

"We're committed to the simple principle of doing what's right. As one of the largest restaurant companies in Canada, it's both our responsibility and opportunity to advance sustainability however we can."

In addition to phasing out plastic straws, Tim Hortons launched a new strawless lid for iced cold beverages last year, which was estimated to remove 90 million plastic straws out of circulation annually. Meanwhile, the latest hot beverage lid introduced last year is made from polypropylene, a material that is 100 per cent recyclable and accepted in 95 per cent of curbside recycling programs across Canada. Approximately 30 per cent of lids on hot beverage cups today are 100 per cent recyclable and the full transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

Tim Hortons welcomed the federal government's recent announcement detailing a plan to eliminate harmful single-use plastics. The following chart details the progress Tim Hortons has already made on the single-use plastic items the government has identified as priorities to eliminate:

Plastic straws Will be eliminated by early 2021, keeping around 300 million plastic straws from Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada over the next year Plastic stir sticks Already eliminated last year, with an estimated impact of eliminating 168 million pieces of plastic annually Plastic bags Use limited to bulk orders, already eliminated in locations including Vancouver, Victoria and Newfoundland and Labrador. Will be eliminated in all restaurants in 2021 Plastic cutlery Testing of compostable cutlery is ongoing Six-pack rings Not used by Tim Hortons Hard-to-recycle

food containers There is limited use of black plastic food containers at Tim Hortons for some catering orders. Will transition to a more recyclable container in 2021

A number of other sustainability improvements at Tim Hortons restaurants will be announced in the days ahead including a major initiative involving hot beverage cups that will result in a massive reduction in waste, and news on Thursday about an exciting industry-first initiative in Canada.

