TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to share $1.3 million was raised through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts, with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada.

"This campaign shows what's possible when Canadians choose to include," says Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada. "Every Special Olympics Donut purchased will help open doors for athletes of all ages and abilities across the country--fueling confidence, connection, and opportunity through sport. We are deeply grateful to our partner Tim Hortons, their restaurant owners, team members, guests, our Special Olympics community and every supporter who believes in the power of inclusion--in sport and in life."

The funds raised from Special Olympics Donuts support year-round, inclusive sport programs for more than 40,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities in communities across Canada.

"We're so proud of Tim Hortons restaurant owners and their team members from across the country for raising $1.3 million through Special Olympics Donuts," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Thank you to Tims guests for their incredible support. Your generosity is helping to make sports more accessible for Special Olympics athletes."

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

Established in 1974, the Canadian Chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the transformative power of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the field of play to empower individuals, change attitudes and build healthier, more inclusive communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 40,000 athletes are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca

