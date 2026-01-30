TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to partner with Special Olympics Canada for a seventh year to raise funds for athletes through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts, available at Tims® restaurants across Canada starting today and until Feb. 1.

Tim Hortons® Special Olympics Donut takes the podium TODAY until Feb. 1 with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons and Tims restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from every Special Olympics Donut sold to Special Olympics Canada to support year-round, inclusive sport programs for more than 40,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities in communities across Canada. These programs create opportunities for athletes to train, compete and build confidence and connections – on and off the field of play.

"We're so proud of the impact of the Special Olympics Donut program over the years and how it has helped make sports more accessible for Special Olympics athletes," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

The Special Olympics Donut is a delicious chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

QUOTES

"Every Special Olympics Donut sold helps open the door to inclusive sport in communities across Canada. Thanks to our partner Tim Hortons and their guests, these funds support year-round programs where athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities can participate, build confidence, form friendships, and experience the sense of belonging that comes from being part of a team."

Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada

"When people buy a Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons, it shows athletes like me that our communities believe in inclusion. Special Olympics has helped me grow confidence, make friends, ignite more dreams, and feel proud of who I am. It means so much to me to know that every Special Olympics Donut sold from January 30 to February 1 will help create those same opportunities for more athletes across Canada."

Kimana Mar, Special Olympics athlete

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANADA

Established in 1974, the Canadian Chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the transformative power of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the field of play to empower individuals, change attitudes and build healthier, more inclusive communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 40,000 athletes are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Media contact: [email protected]