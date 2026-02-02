The collection is produced by Upper Deck and includes 180 trading cards featuring Canada's hockey heroes, rising stars, and some of the greatest men and women players to wear a Team Canada jersey at the Olympic Winter Games, IIHF World Junior Championships and the IIHF World Championships. Collectors also have the chance to find one of 10 autographed cards featuring Sidney Crosby's famous golden goal from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games, cards autographed by Nathan MacKinnon, along with chances to win Tims gift cards and free coffee and donuts.

"As the Olympic games get underway and Team Canada takes to the ice, we're excited to rally behind the team with fans across the country. The thrill of opening a pack of Tims Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards captures the pride, passion, and anticipation Canadians feel as we celebrate our teams' achievements," said Solange Bernard, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, for Tim Hortons.

Select Tims restaurants will host Hockey Night at Tim Hortons events on Feb. 21 with opportunities for collectors to trade cards, connect with other fans, and have a chance to win prizes. Learn more at timhortons.ca/hockeycards.

A TV campaign for Tims Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards featuring Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin is airing now.

Tims is also celebrating Team Canada with:



Gold Medal Member Only offers: When Team Canada strikes gold at the Olympic Games, Tims Rewards members will receive exclusive digital offers to celebrate. Tims Rewards members will receive a Free 10-Pack of Timbits with $5 minimum purchase offer when Team Canada wins its first gold medal, and for a gold medal in men's or women's hockey. More exciting offers will be up for grabs for any other gold medal won by Team Canada.





Team Canada Fan Meal digital offer: Throughout the Olympic Games, Tims Rewards TM members can take advantage of a $8.87 digital offer (the price is a nod to Crosby's No. 87) after 5 p.m. with their choice of any Flatbread Pizza, a Coca-Cola beverage, and any donut.





Packaging that celebrates the Canadian Olympic Committee partnership: Guests will receive hot beverage cups with an Official Coffee of Team Canada message, along with a special Olympics-themed Timbits box and other packaging. A collectable Team Canada reusable cup with Timbits characters playing winter sports is also available now in restaurant and on TimShop.ca.

