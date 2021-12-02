Warrior Plumbing Launches Indigenous Youth Apprenticeship Partner Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Warrior Plumbing is pleased to announce the launch of its Indigenous Youth Apprenticeship Partner Program which provides a platform for First Nation communities and organizations to give Indigenous Youth valuable, on-the-job learning experiences and employment opportunities in the trades.

The Company intends to introduce as many Indigenous Youth as possible to a career in Metro Vancouver's real estate development industry. Given the various large-scale Indigenous residential and commercial builds happening across Vancouver's lower mainland, Warrior anticipates hiring up to twenty tradespeople over the next few years.

Through partnerships with urban First Nation communities and Indigenous trades organizations, Warrior's apprenticeship program presents Indigenous Youth with employment opportunities in plumbing, gas fitting and HVAC – trades that are constantly in demand. The other piece of the equation is that Youth gain experience while working at a growing company with like-minded people, and they become part of a committed, community-minded team where Indigenous values are at the core of everything the company does.

"It has always been a dream of mine to deliver training and job opportunities to Indigenous Youth so they can build lucrative careers in the trades, especially given the rapid advancement of Indigenous real estate development across Vancouver," said Curtis Thomas, President of Warrior Plumbing. He continued, "It's rewarding having Youth come into the company not knowing what to expect and witness their progress personally and professionally."

Indigenous Youth are the fastest-growing segment of Canada's population and often need to overcome challenging circumstances. Warrior's mission of providing a path for them to follow, mentorship and a supportive work environment, means the Youth can explore their talents in the trades and obtain a successful, fulfilling career in the mechanical contracting industry.

More information on the company's apprenticeship program, corporate culture and hiring process can be accessed at https://warriorplumbing.ca/careers/our-culture/

About Warrior Plumbing

Warrior Plumbing is a fully Indigenous owned and operated mechanical contracting company providing residential builders and commercial customers with turn-key plumbing, gas fitting and HVAC solutions in North and West Vancouver since 2010.

Offering decades of combined expertise, Warrior gives its clientele peace of mind through the design and installation of sustainable mechanical systems, in-depth application and technical services.

SOURCE Warrior Plumbing

For further information: Media inquiries please contact Loa Fridfinnson at 604-687-2004 or email [email protected]