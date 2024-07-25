Award-winning Indigenous Plumbing Contractor Recruiting for Housing Projects on Indigenous Lands

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Warrior Plumbing, an award-winning Indigenous plumbing and gas fitting company, is pleased to announce it is on a growth trajectory, recruiting additional talent after doubling revenue and expanding its team to thirty people in two years.

The Company seeks skilled plumbers, particularly those of Indigenous heritage, to work on Indigenous-led housing projects across Metro Vancouver. Warrior Plumbing prioritizes creating opportunities for Indigenous individuals to contribute to community development and address the housing shortage in British Columbia.

"We are proud to be an Indigenous-owned business and to open doors for Indigenous people to participate in significant projects within their own communities," says Curtis Thomas, President. "Our team is dedicated to excellence, sustainability, diversity and community, and we exist to make a positive impact in Metro Vancouver's real estate industry."

The Company's current projects include residential developments such as Seymour Village, a Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Aquilini project in North Vancouver, Kwasen Village, a new residential community in Burnaby led by the Musqueam Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and Aquilini Developments, and the TWN Health Homes Initiative for housing renovations at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation. Warrior Plumbing also provides plumbing and gas fitting services to homeowners in the greater Vancouver area.

The Company has a mission to recruit Indigenous youth, as they are the fastest-growing segment of the working-age population in Canada. It's important to give the next generation careers that will remain in demand despite rapid technological advancements. Warrior Plumbing intends to hire and train more youth who will benefit from job opportunities in the local trades industry and contribute to meeting the urgent need for housing in the province.

Individuals interested in learning more about working at the company or receiving updates on its projects are encouraged to visit www.warriorplumbing.ca and follow Warrior Plumbing on social media.

About Warrior Plumbing

Founded in 2010, Warrior Plumbing has become a trusted partner in Metro Vancouver's real estate industry. It is known for its high-quality plumbing and gas installation services for residential multi-family developments and for working with renowned builders and homeowners. The business is an equal-opportunity employer with values centred on diversity and inclusion. In 2022, the company received a BC Indigenous Business Award from the BC Achievement Foundation.

For media or career inquiries, please contact Loa Fridfinnson at 604-687-2004 or [email protected]