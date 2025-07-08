Warrior Plumbing Honoured as Finalist for 2025 Business Distinction Awards

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Warrior Plumbing, an Indigenous plumbing and gas fitting company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2025 Business Distinction Awards hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. While the company did not take home the top prize, being named one of the 25 finalists across the region is an incredible honour, and one that reflects the values, vision, and impact Warrior Plumbing brings to the community.

This annual award program, hosted in partnership with the Scale-up Centre for SMEs, recognizes businesses that demonstrate exceptional performance in sustainability, innovation, leadership, and inclusivity.

As an Indigenous-owned and operated company based in North Vancouver, led by President Curtis Thomas, who also serves as a Councillor of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Co-founder of Kwasen Enterprises, Warrior Plumbing is more than just a plumbing company. It's a movement. A movement dedicated to building healthy homes, uplifting Indigenous communities, and creating long-term, meaningful employment opportunities for Indigenous Youth in the trades.

From its robust apprenticeship program to on-the-job coaching and mentorship, Warrior is actively training the next generation of Red Seal-certified plumbers while promoting sustainable plumbing solutions for a greener future. The Company's work on purpose-built housing developments and net-zero custom homes is a testament to its commitment to innovate while staying true to community and environmental stewardship.

"We're deeply honoured to be recognized among some of the most impactful businesses in Greater Vancouver," said Curtis Thomas. "This acknowledgement shines a light on the values we live by every day: community, inclusion, sustainability, and mentorship."

Warrior Plumbing congratulates all the winners and fellow finalists and looks forward to continuing its mission to serve communities with pride, purpose, and professionalism.

About Warrior Plumbing

Founded in 2010, Warrior Plumbing has established itself as a trusted partner in Metro Vancouver's real estate industry. It is known for its high-quality plumbing and gas expertise in commercial, residential, and service areas, working with renowned builders on multi-family developments and homeowners on their dream projects. The business is an equal-opportunity employer.

SOURCE Warrior Plumbing

For media or career inquiries, please contact, Loa Fridfinnson at 604-687-2004 (Activ8) or [email protected]