Warrior Plumbing Catches the Indigenous Land Development Wave

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - There's a surge of Indigenous-led real estate development happening across Metro Vancouver and Warrior Plumbing is increasing capacity to play a more significant role in the large-scale, residential projects.

The Company intends to hire upwards of 20 plumbers, gas fitters and HVAC professions over the next four years to meet the demand for mechanical contracting services in the lower mainland. Warrior's mandate on every project is to provide advanced mechanical systems for all of its clientele, in addition to training and job creation for each Indigenous community and urban Indigenous population that it works with.

Owned and operated by Tsleil-Waututh First Nation member, Curtis Thomas, Warrior Plumbing has its values firmly rooted in the delivery of eco-friendly mechanical systems for multi-family developments.

"I've been fortunate to have had many mentors and people who believed in me as I've built the business. Supporting Indigenous-led real estate and community is something we are passionate about and we'll continue to focus our efforts on advancing this growing sector," he said.

First Nation groups in the lower mainland have taken a leading role in filling the voracious appetite Vancouver has for a higher number of townhomes, condos and apartments in order to meet the demand for housing as the population rises. A 2016 study measured Metro Vancouver's population at 2.6 million residents which is expected to balloon to 3.6 million by 2050.

MST Development Corp , a Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh partnership have holdings of 160 acres of prime developable land throughout Metro Vancouver, valued at over $1 billion making the real estate group significant power brokers in the city of Vancouver. Indigenous landowners in the lower mainland have numerous developments progressing with green spaces and sustainability at the forefront of each project's mandate.

Warrior Plumbing plays an important role in meeting a development project's environmental objectives providing sustainable mechanical systems while maximizing and optimizing a building's comfort through progressive water, air and heating solutions.

About Warrior Plumbing

Warrior Plumbing, an Indigenous-owned and operated mechanical contracting company located in North Vancouver, B.C. has provided residential builders and commercial customers with sustainable, turn-key plumbing, gas fitting and HVAC solutions in Metro Vancouver since 2010.

