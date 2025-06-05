Warburtons Contributes $650,000 to Gate Project

WINNIPEG, MB, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate) Capital Campaign today announced that it has received $650,000 in funding from Warburtons, the largest bakery brand in the United Kingdom.

"This contribution represents a close, long-standing relationship between Cereals Canada and Warburtons," said JoAnne Buth, Gate Capital Campaign Chair. "We are thrilled to make this announcement alongside Warburtons, and we are grateful for their support."

This contribution represents a close, long-standing relationship between Cereals Canada and Warburtons. Post this Artist's Conception of Global Agriculture Technology Exchange in Winnipeg's downtown (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

Located in downtown Winnipeg, Gate will provide the tools necessary to allow Cereals Canada to maintain the globally recognized, best-in-class expertise needed to support today's global markets, providing customers like Warburtons with value-added technical knowledge and expertise, and maintaining Canada's leadership as a trusted and innovative supplier of high-quality wheat.

"Cereals Canada and Warburtons share a deep commitment to quality and innovation," said Buth. "Warburtons sources significant volumes of Canadian wheat from Western Canada and has been working with Canadian farmers and the Cereals Canada team for many years."

The Cereals Canada facility has long been a "home away from home" for the Warburtons team who utilize the pilot bakery, mill, and analytical lab to test and analyze Canadian wheat before it goes to the UK for production. In 2016, Warburtons partnered with Cereals Canada for a multi-year pulse research project to produce healthier baked goods, demonstrating a further commitment to diversification and innovation.

"Warburtons has proudly partnered with Canadian farmers and the agriculture industry for over 30 years to source the highest quality wheat through our Identity Preserved Program," said Adam Dyck, Warburtons Canadian Program Manager. "For the past 15 years, Cereals Canada has played a vital role in supporting our commitment to quality and innovation. Our contribution to the Gate project reflects the value we place on Canadian agriculture and our strong belief in innovation, collaboration, and long-term relationships. This facility will help ensure that Cereals Canada remains a global leader, and we're honoured to support that vision."

To date, the Gate Capital Campaign has raised $32,150,000 towards its goal of approximately $100 million. The campaign is targeting contributions from industry groups, agribusinesses and individuals, and support from the three levels of government. To learn more, please visit: https://gate-canada.ca/capital-campaign/

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/pkdu6D2Ffwg

JoAnne Buth, Gate Capital Campaign Chair, announces Warburtons' contribution to Gate

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/VEg_90FBrsQ

Brett Warburton, Executive Director, Warburtons, makes statement on funding announcement

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability. https://cerealscanada.ca/

For over 50 years, Cereals Canada has worked to advance the Canadian cereals industry by promoting the use of Canadian cereals in the global marketplace, providing market support and programming, and monitoring market access issues. To meet the needs of our unique organization well into the future, Cereals Canada has announced its bold vision for Gate: Global Agriculture Technology Exchange.

https://gate-canada.ca/

About Warburtons

First established by Thomas and Ellen Warburton back in 1876, Warburtons has been passed down through five generations of family bakers and proudly remains a private family-owned and run business. The fifth generation of Warburtons— Jonathan, Ross, and Brett—have actively managed the company since 1991. Based in Bolton, Lancashire, the company employs nearly 5,000 employees across the UK and produces over 2 million bakery products each day. https://www.warburtons.co.uk/

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, Cereals Canada , E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166