Province of Manitoba Invests in Gate

Gate Capital Campaign Secures $13 Million Towards Construction of New Facility

WINNIPEG, MB, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Cereals Canada today announced that it has received $13 million in funding support for the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate). This investment from the Province of Manitoba brings the total raised for Gate to $31.5 million.

Led by Cereals Canada, Gate will be a state-of-the-art, world-class facility that will propel the Canadian cereals sector into the next era of global agricultural innovation.

"This is a good long-term investment in ensuring the backbone of our western Canadian economy is going to stay strong."

"This is a substantial investment from the Government of Manitoba for the future of Canadian cereals," said Dean Dias, CEO of Cereals Canada. "Gate is an essential investment in diversifying our markets and mitigating trade risk, providing global buyers with trusted technical knowledge and expertise, and maintaining Canada's leadership as a trusted and consistent supplier of high-quality cereal grains."

With Canadian cereal exports valued at $13.8 billion in 2024, the Gate facility is poised to play a crucial role in maintaining and expanding Canada's global market share. This year, Canada is expected to export 26.2 million tonnes of wheat, making it the world's second largest exporter of wheat and the top exporter of high quality, high protein wheat.

"We're looking for more places to do business—we're looking for more opportunities—because agriculture is the backbone of our western Canadian economy and our Manitoba economy," said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew at the announcement. "The Gate project is an amazing opportunity for us to do a ton of heavy lifting to bring our goods to market."

Responsible for $68.8 billion in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in Canada, the Canadian cereals sector is a driver of the economy. Canadian cereals lead the country with annual exports to over 80 countries.

The funding announcement was made from the pilot bakery at Cereals Canada, one of six technical facilities located at the organization's downtown Winnipeg headquarters.

"For over 50 years, these specialized laboratories have played an important role in providing world-class technical support, advocacy, and expertise to ensure customer success," said Dias. "Gate will enable us to amplify our resources, maintain and grow markets, and foster industry relationships and advocacy, helping to ensure the long-term competitiveness and resilience of Canada's cereals industry."

Demonstrating strong support and commitment from farmers across the country, Alberta Grains, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission (Sask Wheat), Manitoba Crop Alliance, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and Quebec Grain Producers/Producteurs de grains du Québec have together pledged $13.5 million, along with $5 million from Cereals Canada, in support of Gate.

The Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet along with Cereals Canada staff will continue to raise funds to make the vision of Gate a reality.

For more information about Gate and the Gate Capital Campaign, please visit gate-canada.ca

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

Quick Facts

Canada's cereal sector is responsible for $68.8 billion in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in Canada and leads the country's agriculture exports with annual exports to over 80 countries.

cereal sector is responsible for in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in and leads the country's agriculture exports with annual exports to over 80 countries. Wheat is a staple food for 35 percent of the world's population and is Canada's largest field crop grown.

largest field crop grown. Canada is the second largest wheat exporter in the world and one of the world's top exporters of high-quality durum.

is the second largest wheat exporter in the world and one of the world's top exporters of high-quality durum. Over the last five years, Canada exported on average 4.6 million tonnes of Canadian durum to over 50 countries including Morocco , Algeria , Italy , the United States (US), Peru , and Japan .

exported on average 4.6 million tonnes of Canadian durum to over 50 countries including , , , (US), , and . Canada is its own largest wheat market with over 3.2 million tonnes of wheat milled into flour and semolina per year on average, plus the demand for animal feed and other uses.

is its own largest wheat market with over 3.2 million tonnes of wheat milled into flour and semolina per year on average, plus the demand for animal feed and other uses. In Manitoba , farming accounts for 53 percent of the economic impact and 56 percent of the employment impact of the cereal grains value chain.

, farming accounts for 53 percent of the economic impact and 56 percent of the employment impact of the cereal grains value chain. On average, Manitoba's cereal grain farming sector generates $3.28 billion dollars of economic impact and 15,100 jobs.

cereal grain farming sector generates of economic impact and 15,100 jobs. In Manitoba , cereal grain processing contributes $1.88 billion dollars of economic impact and creates 8,200 jobs.

, cereal grain processing contributes of economic impact and creates 8,200 jobs. Manitoba is the second largest oat producing province in Canada and on average, Manitoba's oat sector generates an economic impact of $727 million dollars .

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice-President of Communications and Members Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166