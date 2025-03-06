Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate) Capital Cabinet Expansion

WINNIPEG, MB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gate Capital Campaign today announced the expansion of its cabinet with the addition of five new members. The expansion bolsters the campaign's momentum which has already secured $18.5 million in funding commitments from Canadian growers and Cereals Canada towards the construction of a multi-use, state-of-the-art facility for grains research, development, and innovation in downtown Winnipeg.

The five new members joining the Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet are:

Wade Barnes , farmer/entrepreneur and CEO of Ronin Agronomy

, farmer/entrepreneur and CEO of Ronin Agronomy Ralph Eichler , former Manitoba Minister of Agriculture

, former Minister of Agriculture Bryce Eger , industry and community leader from Calgary, Alberta

, industry and community leader from David Hansen , past president and CEO of Canterra Seeds

, past president and CEO of Canterra Seeds Dayna Spiring, community leader, corporate director, and Winnipeg ambassador

Previously announced honorary cabinet members include Canadian farmers Gregg Fotheringham, Manitoba; Rob Stone, Saskatchewan; Greg Sears, Alberta; and Josh Boersen, Ontario. The Gate Capital Campaign is led by former Manitoba Senator and agriculture advocate JoAnne Buth.

"These new members bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the campaign, strengthening its ability to reach its funding goals," said Buth.

Ralph Eichler, drawing from his experience as Manitoba's Minister of Agriculture, joins the cabinet with a deep knowledge of the sector and the impact that Cereals Canada has had in raising the global profile of Canadian cereals.

"Having been the Minister of Agriculture for Manitoba, I have learned to appreciate the importance of Cereals Canada as a strong contributor to agricultural sustainability," said Eichler. "Together we will build a new generation of marketing strategies that will bring our first-class grains to the attention of the world."

With extensive backgrounds in the Canadian agriculture sector, David Hansen and Bryce Eger expressed their support of the project and alignment with its vision.

"I am extremely proud, to join the Gate campaign, with the vision to help move the Canadian Cereals industry to a new level, to ensure our reputation as a provider of high quality, sustainably produced grains to feed a hungry world, is preserved," said Hansen.

"Canadian agriculture's strength is the strength of our nation, providing for so many here and around the world in countless ways," added Eger. "Sustaining that strength for the future is just one thing we need to do."

The Gate project, an initiative by Cereals Canada, is set to become a hub for food innovation, supporting Canadian farmers, domestic and global customers, and the entire Canadian grains value chain. With a total estimated cost of approximately $100 million, the facility will uphold Canada's position to grow and thrive in both domestic and international markets now and in the future.

Dean Dias, chief executive officer of Cereals Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded cabinet.

"The addition of these distinguished members to our Capital Campaign Cabinet demonstrates the strong support for Gate," said Dias. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we work towards realizing our vision of a world-class facility that will inspire innovation and ensure Canada's continued leadership in the global cereals market."

Gate has already received significant support from key industry organizations, including the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, Alberta Grains, Manitoba Crop Alliance, Grain Farmers of Ontario, Producteurs de grains du Québec, and Cereals Canada.

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

For over 50 years, Cereals Canada has worked to advance the Canadian cereals industry by promoting the use of Canadian cereals in the global marketplace, providing market support and programming, and monitoring market access issues. To meet the needs of our unique organization well into the future, Cereals Canada has announced its bold vision for Gate: Global Agriculture Technology Exchange.

