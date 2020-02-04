Walter Global Asset Management partners with Kilgour Williams Capital, a boutique Canadian asset management firm

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Walter Global Asset Management (WGAM) is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Kilgour Williams Capital (Kilgour Williams), an innovative Canadian investment management firm that actively invests in consumer and small business loans originated by marketplace lenders. Under this agreement, WGAM will hold a minority stake in the Toronto-based firm.

"Kilgour Williams caught our attention because it offers a unique asset class for Canadian investors to diversify their portfolios, giving them an edge on the market that will help them earn higher yields on their investments" said Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and founding partner, WGAM. "This partnership gives us a foothold in private credit, an emerging, non-traditional sector in Canada that has seen phenomenal growth. It's an investment in a firm led by two partners with extensive experience in the credit industry who have proven highly capable of generating returns that outperform benchmark indices."

Under this agreement, WGAM will leverage its network and its platform to help make Kilgour Williams a leading Canadian fund manager offering a family of credit funds. Kilgour Williams uses proprietary and proven models to select the best loans and construct diversified portfolios. The partnership will also enable Kilgour Williams to enhance its investor relations and distribution network, and attract new talent to reinforce its credit portfolio management team.

As with previous WGAM investments, its parent company—Walter Financial—will invest directly in Kilgour Williams' KiWi Private Credit Fund, in addition to the injection of capital in Kilgour Williams.

"For us at Kilgour Williams, this partnership will enable us to accelerate the next step of our growth plan by giving us access to the platform and the experienced team at Walter Global Asset Management, in particular with someone with a gold-standard reputation like Sylvain Brosseau," said Colin Kilgour, co-founder. "In addition to the funds and support we need to help us scale, this partnership promises to be a long‑lasting one, with both parties aligned in both vision and culture."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an international private equity platform that provides development capital and expertise to innovative, growth-oriented boutique asset management firms and strategic service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has flourished for more than 60 years.

www.walter-gam.com

About Kilgour Williams Capital

Founded in 2007, Kilgour Williams Capital is an asset management boutique with an explicit focus on private credit. In 2017, the firm launched the KiWi Private Credit Fund which invests in marketplace loans, providing Canadian investors access to a high yielding, rapidly growing asset class.

www.kilgourwilliams.com

