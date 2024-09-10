MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM") is pleased to partner with Brightspark, an innovative venture capital firm that invests in early-stage Canadian tech companies. With offices in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver, Brightspark is a dynamic new investment for Walter GAM, whose minority stake further diversifies its portfolio of growth-oriented firms in the asset management industry.

With more than $500 million under management, Brightspark has 25 years of experience innovating in venture capital. Brightspark's demonstrated track record, its diverse team, and its approach to working with entrepreneurs help it distinguish itself – as does its enthusiasm for innovating within its own industry. Brightspark's proprietary tech platform, originally developed to manage the firm's back-office operations and rapidly growing LP base of high-net-worth individuals, is now available to other alternative asset managers through a new subsidiary, Brio Financial, exemplifying the firm's entrepreneurial commitment to innovation and growth.

"We're excited to welcome Brightspark into our fund," says Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner of Walter GAM. "Now more than ever, our portfolio offers true synergistic potential across its 12 firms, as each operates in a different sector of the asset management industry. We can count on Brightspark's exceptional team to successfully identify and support talented entrepreneurs and on Brio's unique tech platform to help drive growth and play an important role in our ecosystem."

"Throughout our discussions with Walter GAM, our cultural alignment and shared values became unmistakeable, as we both actively invest for the long term with our portfolios of talented companies," says Sophie Forest, Partner at Brightspark. "We want to tap into Walter GAM's expertise to further our strategic planning and leverage our shared entrepreneurial mindset to grow Brightspark for our investors, our portfolio partners and our employees."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm that delivers development capital and strategic expertise to high-potential investment managers, as well as financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry. Launched in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Walter GAM employs an approach based on true partnerships. Walter GAM is part of the Walter Group, an ecosystem of companies that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years. www.walter-gam.com

About Brightspark

Brightspark is a top performing Canadian early-stage venture firm, actively investing in exceptional entrepreneurs since 1999. The firm is known to partner early with founders, and to provide capital and support for the long-run. Brightspark manages over $500M across traditional VC Funds, and more recently under a syndicate investment model open to individual and non-institutional investors. www.brightspark.com

About Brio Financial

Brio delivers best-in-class LP management, client onboarding, and back-office support to alternative asset managers through its proprietary tech platform. Originating from Brightspark, a trailblazing early-stage VC firm, Brio leverages over a decade of experience in democratizing venture capital for non-institutional investors. Brio empowers asset managers to scale efficiently without sacrificing speed, team size, quality, compliance, or time on high-value tasks. By streamlining LP transactions, Brio leads the way in addressing the evolving needs of modern GPs. www.briofinancial.ca

