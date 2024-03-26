MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM") is proud to announce an investment in Saranac Partners ("Saranac"), an independent European multi-family office delivering personalized advice across a broad spectrum of wealth management services to help ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families deploy and access capital. With this new minority stake in a leading London- and Madrid-based firm, Walter GAM is excited to gain another foothold in Europe, adding a new high potential company to its diversified portfolio.

Founded in 2017, Saranac offers high-net-worth individuals and families the services of a team of independent and multidisciplinary experts, dedicated to protecting their interests. Saranac is a partner of choice, boasting a solid infrastructure and a team of over 50 seasoned professionals, and providing client services through an investment platform, an outsourced CIO office (OCIO), as well as financing and other solutions.

"Saranac has quickly established a prominent position in the ultra-high-net-worth market segment which is rapidly growing around the globe," says Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner at Walter GAM. "We are confident that Saranac is strongly positioned for growth, thanks to the quality and depth of its team, as well as the best-in-class investment infrastructure that the firm has put in place, which will allow the team to continue to scale its client base."

"We identified Walter GAM as a preferred partner because of our shared vision of long-term partnership and collaboration," says Michelle Witter, Co-Chief Executive at Saranac. "The Walter GAM team has also demonstrated a deep understanding of our business, which will be key in helping us implement our business plan to drive growth."

Richard Berliand, Chair at Saranac, added "in Walter GAM we have found a partner that shares our culture, ambition, and ethos. We look forward to working with the team and the broader ecosystem as we grow and scale the business."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm that delivers development capital and strategic expertise to high-potential investment managers, as well as financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry. Launched in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Walter GAM employs an approach based on true partnerships. Walter GAM is part of the Walter Group, an ecosystem of companies that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years.

www.walter-gam.com





About Saranac Partners

Saranac Partners is a private office delivering advice, access and execution across a broad spectrum of client needs. Founded in 2017, the business has grown to become a partner of choice to individuals, families and business owners. Saranac provides its clients with the service of a family office alongside the capabilities of a diversified institution. Its model is defined by independent advice, multidisciplinary expertise, investment DNA and high levels of service. www.saranacpartners.com

