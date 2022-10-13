Canada's #1 Toy Shop1 offers top toys and low prices this holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The countdown is on! With 73 days left to shop for the holidays, Walmart Canada is kicking off the season with its list of the Top Toys of 2022.

Fashionistas? No problem. Aspiring builders? We've got you. Crafty kids? Look no further. Make it magical this holiday season with gifting options for every age group, interest and budget, including exclusive collections, both in-store and on walmart.ca. Customers can take home top brands like L.O.L Surprise, Hot Wheels, Magic Mixies and LEGO alongside strategy-focused toys, family games, collectibles and a wide assortment of must-have toys at low prices that are sure to bring a smile.

Take a load off this holiday, with multiple ways to shop and Walmart's always low prices.

As Canadians' #1 choice to save on holiday shopping2 and with 1000s of Rollbacks on toys throughout the season, customers can stay on budget while checking off their list with ease at Walmart. Shop in-store or online at walmart.ca and get fast, free shipping on orders over $35*. Customers can also add 1000s of toys to their Walmart grocery pickup or delivery order, getting everything from groceries to games in as little as two hours** and making it more convenient than ever to wrap up their holiday shopping.

"Walmart Canada wants to help make it magical this holiday season through the joy of gift giving and our always low prices," said Marc Ruffolo, Walmart Canada's Chief Toy Officer, "By offering the top toys at low prices, we want to ensure every child's wish on their list comes true. Our goal is to help Canadians stay on budget through the holidays and all year round."

Top Toys of 2022 include:

Must-Have Toys exclusive to Walmart include:

Must-Have Toys under $35 include:

Must-Have Toys under $50 include:

Must-Have Nostalgic Toys include:

Spark a Miracle campaign returns to spread holiday joy

The fourth annual Spark a Miracle campaign will launch in November to support Canadian children's hospitals. For every Walmart Bear purchased until December 31, 2022, Walmart Canada will donate $2 to Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum of $200,000. Customers are also invited to give back throughout the season by donating at checkout or online at Walmart.ca.

For more fun and engaging toys available this season, the Walmart Toy Shop will be launching their annual lookbook, on October 20, 2022. For further updates, follow along on social media with @walmartcanada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1Source: NPD Toys Consumer Monitor 12 Months Ending June, 2022

2Based on NielsenIQ survey commissioned by Walmart, surveying [1,487] of randomly selected Canadian adults from [August 25, 2022] to [September 2, 2022].

* Min. $35 order before taxes and fees. Applies only to items shipped and sold by Walmart. See Walmart.ca for details and restrictions.

**Fees apply. Not available in select locations. Minimum order $35 before taxes & fees. Only available with grocery delivery. See Walmart.ca for details.

