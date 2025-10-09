Walmart Canada announces its Top Toys 2025, bringing holiday magic to life

A curated list of must-have toys across creativity, play, and imagination, with items only available at Walmart Canada

Almost half of this year's Top Toys are available only at Walmart Canada.

All of Walmart Canada's Top Toys will be on Rollback throughout the holiday season.

On Giving Tuesday, for every toy sold on December 2nd, Walmart Canada will donate $1* to Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation through Children's Miracle Network.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is helping Canadians kick off the holiday season with its highly-anticipated Top Toys list for 2025. From building sets and dolls to interactive play and family games, this year's lineup brings together the best gifts for kids of all ages. AsCanada's #1 Toy Shop**, Walmart continues to offer thousands of toys available in-store and online, including many finds available only at Walmart Canada.

To help Canadians celebrate and stretch their holiday shopping budgets, Walmart Canada's Top Toys of 2025 are all priced to deliver value, with many available for under $50. This year's curated selection features standout picks like the LEGO® Botanicals Petite Sunny Bouquet, the Disney ILY Elsa-Inspired Doll (available only at Walmart), the Bitzee Hamster Ball Interactive Toy, and the Fisher-Price Activity Table Easel. With beloved brands including LEGO®, Disney, Fisher-Price, Build-A-Bear and more, Walmart Canada is making it easier than ever for families to find the perfect gifts at the right price.

"As a mom, I know the joy of watching kids unwrap that one toy they've been hoping for. That's what inspires our team every year -- to find the toys that kids are talking about, asking for and dreaming of," said Hilary Wingate, Senior Director, Toys, Walmart Canada. "This year's Top Toys list is packed with fun, creativity, and great value -- including many exciting picks you'll only find at Walmart. We're proud to make holiday shopping easier and more joyful for Canadian families."





Seamless Holiday Shopping

Whether shopping in-store or at Walmart.ca, customers can enjoy fast, free shipping on orders over $35*** and explore even more gift inspiration through Walmart's digital Toy Digest.

Giving Back with Spark a Miracle

On Giving Tuesday (December 2, 2025), Walmart Canada will donate $1 from every toy sold in stores and online to Children's Miracle Network, up to $200,000. Customers can also contribute by donating at checkout in-store or online. Together, Canadians can make the season brighter for families.

*Up to a maximum donation of $200,000, sold on December 2, 2025.

** Source: Circana, LLC, Consumer Tracking Service, Canada, Toys, Excluding: Used Retailers, and Video Games

*** Minimum $35 before taxes & fees. Fees apply to Express scheduled pickups and scheduled deliveries. See Walmart.ca for details.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

