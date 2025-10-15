Walmart Canada unveils the return of Tori Wesszer's second limited-edition holiday Fraiche collection, ahead of the festive season

The exclusive collaboration line will include new stylish, versatile and affordable home decor and entertaining pieces, perfect for sprucing up homes during the holidays.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada announces the much-anticipated return of its limited-edition home and decor line in collaboration with lifestyle influencer and cookbook author Tori Wesszer. Chic new holiday pieces join the return of select favourites, debuting on Wednesday, October 22 in select stores, and online.

Fraiche x Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada)

Building on the success of last year's inaugural holiday collection, and highly anticipated Spring collection, the second holiday collection introduces pieces that capture the festive spirit with Wesszer's Parisian-inspired style, all at Walmart's everyday low prices keeping decor and entertaining within reach for Canadians.

Wesszer's latest collaboration delivers a holiday collection rooted in her belief that stylish home décor should be within reach. Inspired by 2025 trends such as Parisian-inspired elegance and timeless designs, the assortment includes a 7.5-foot LED tree for the first time ever, in addition to thoughtful accents like glass trees, food-inspired ornaments, bells, bows, mini houses, and wreaths. Starting at just $3.98, the assortment spans decor, dinnerware, and more while blending rich colours, textures and fabrics, to bring whimsy, warmth, and togetherness to the festive period.

"We're ecstatic to bring back this beloved collection with Tori Wesszer, now with new additions for the home. With her signature eye for detail, the curated line keeps holiday style both inspiring and affordable for Canadians." said Krista Thomas, vice president, home and hardlines, Walmart Canada.

"Having the opportunity to bring back this collection, in a new light, gives me another chance to share my love for the holidays. This collection captures the essence of festive cheer, with a classic Parisian flare." said Tori Wesszer "I'm beyond thrilled to be able to work with Walmart Canada again and collaborate on a collection that showcases my style for the holidays."

The collection will be available exclusively in select Walmart Canada stores and online at Walmart.ca. For further updates, following along on social media: @walmartcanada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 , Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Tori Wesszer

Tori Wesszer is a Registered Dietitian, food and lifestyle blogger, tech start-up founder, and best-selling cookbook co-author based in the picturesque Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. She empowers women and their families to live healthier, more beautiful lives, starting in the heart of the home--the kitchen. Through her time-saving meal plan, Fraîche Table, her blog, Fraîche Living, and her cookbooks, *Fraiche Food, Full Hearts* and *Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts* (co-authored with Jillian Harris), Tori shares easy-to-follow recipes, meal plans, and practical lifestyle and home decor tips, all designed to make wholesome living accessible to everyone.

