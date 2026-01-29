Centric Brands expands partnership with KnitWell Group to bring Lane Bryant to Walmart Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Plus-size shoppers in Canada can now shop Lane Bryant's trend-forward assortment of womenswear exclusively at Walmart. This marks Lane Bryant's first major retail expansion into Canada.

Walmart Canada's Lane Bryant collection offers sizes 1X – 4X in stores and online, with select styles available in 5X and 6X (online only). Canadians can shop this collection online at Walmart.ca today, and in 320 stores across the country beginning February 1, with new styles arriving regularly.

Founded more than 120 years ago by Lena Himmelstein Bryant Malsin, Lane Bryant was built on the belief that women of all sizes deserved clothing designed specifically for them, creating styles that focused on fit, comfort and confidence. Today, Lane Bryant has become a beloved plus-size brand, earning the trust of generations of plus-size women.

This launch underscores Walmart Canada's focus on expanding choice and improving fit within its size-inclusive offering, giving Canadian shoppers greater access to thoughtfully designed fashions at Walmart's everyday low prices.

"We know the Canadian consumer has been looking for more choices in plus-size fashion," said Mary Castilow, Brand President of Lane Bryant. "Lane Bryant has been the market leader in the U.S. for decades, and this collaboration with Walmart Canada represents an exciting opportunity to extend that leadership, bringing Canadian women affordable, stylish fashion designed specifically for them."

"Introducing Lane Bryant at Walmart Canada helps us bring our customers the stylish, better-fitting options in plus-size fashion they've been asking for," said Molly Dobson, Vice President, Fashion, Walmart Canada. "We're excited to bring this beloved brand to Walmart Canada. Our new Lane Bryant offering helps us close a gap in the market and strengthens our role as a retailer women can count on for stylish, trend-forward options at affordable prices."

Lane Bryant arrives at Walmart Canada through Walmart's collaboration with Centric Brands LLC. Centric Brands is working with KnitWell Group under a strategic licensing agreement to bring Lane Bryant, the leading plus‑size fashion brand in the U.S., to Walmart Canada.

"Lane Bryant is a brand that deeply resonates with consumers," said Brent Unger, President, Lifestyle Division at Centric Brands. "We are proud to partner with KnitWell to bring Lane Bryant to Walmart Canada, where it will become a go-to plus size fashion destination for Canadian shoppers. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering inclusive, fashion-forward solutions at scale."

The Lane Bryant assortment at Walmart Canada, including tops and blouses, denim, dresses, activewear and wardrobe staples, features trend-right, wearable styles designed with fit and comfort in mind, all at everyday low prices.

About Centric Brands LLC

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company's portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, and Under Armour® in the kid's category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, IZOD® and Joe's Jeans® in the men's and women's apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, Game 7®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Avirex®, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, and Taste Beauty® and operates joint venture brands, Favorite Daughter, Jennifer Fisher, and Preston Lane. The Company's products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Lane Bryant

Founded in 1904, Lane Bryant is the leading plus-size fashion brand in the United States, dedicated to empowering women to look and feel their best. With a heritage of inclusivity and style, Lane Bryant delivers affordable, fashionable solutions designed to flatter every silhouette. For more information, visit https://www.lanebryant.com.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

